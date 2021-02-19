Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad quits international cricket The 37-year-old Dhammika Prasad last played a Test match against West Indies in October 2015. PTI COLOMBO 19 February, 2021 18:50 IST Dhammika Prasad represented Sri Lanka in 25 Tests, 24 ODIs and one T20I. - REUTERS PHOTO PTI COLOMBO 19 February, 2021 18:50 IST Sri Lanka fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. He represented Sri Lanka in 25 Tests and 24 ODIs, bagging 75 and 32 wickets respectively. He also played a lone T20 International against Australia in 2011. Dhammika Prasad officially announced his retirement from international cricket..#ThankYouDhammika What's your favourite @imDhammika moment? pic.twitter.com/xIiyfjAuwW— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) February 19, 2021 Prasad, 37, last played a Test match in October 2015 against the West Indies here."I have enjoyed every bit. Marvan Atapattu was the person who invited me to SSC. I received a lot of support from people like the late Michael de Zoysa and Mahinda Halangoda," Prasad said while announcing his decision on Thursday.READ MORE | Sri Lanka appoints Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach"I have a lot of people to thank, God, my parents, my wife, my school, all my coaches, curators, team mates, fans and of course the media."Let me tell you one thing. Very early in my career I realised something; that was the media can make and break people. To date I've never had an issue with a journalist. I have got on well with them," Prasad concluded. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.