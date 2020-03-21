MS Dhoni will silently retire, says Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni won’t be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Team has moved on

The multi-national event is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year and Gavaskar believes Team India has moved on from Dhoni and his presence in the squad for the showpiece tournament remains highly unlikely.

READ| Raju on M.S. Dhoni: 'One has to keep playing and performing to be in the contention'

Unlikely

“I would definitely like to see Dhoni in India’s World Cup squad but it’s highly unlikely that it is going to happen,” Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.

“The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements, so I reckon he would silently retire from the game.”

Dhoni recently left the Chennai Super Kings training camp following the suspension of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July last year.