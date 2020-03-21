Cricket Cricket MS Dhoni will silently retire, says Gavaskar Gavaskar believes Team India has moved on from Dhoni and his presence in the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year remains highly unlikely. Team Sportstar 21 March, 2020 22:29 IST Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni won’t be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 21 March, 2020 22:29 IST Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni won’t be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad.Team has moved onThe multi-national event is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year and Gavaskar believes Team India has moved on from Dhoni and his presence in the squad for the showpiece tournament remains highly unlikely.READ| Raju on M.S. Dhoni: 'One has to keep playing and performing to be in the contention' Unlikely“I would definitely like to see Dhoni in India’s World Cup squad but it’s highly unlikely that it is going to happen,” Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.“The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements, so I reckon he would silently retire from the game.”Dhoni recently left the Chennai Super Kings training camp following the suspension of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos