Dilip Vengsarkar on possible return to BCCI administration: ‘I can do a better job than many others’

India batting great Dilip Vengsarkar is ready to assume the role of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president if an opportunity presents itself.

“If I am offered, definitely, I am ready for it. I will do a much better job than many others,” Vengsarkar said on Sportstar’s Wednesdays with W.V. episode.

The 66-year-old, however, frowned at the politics that comes along with the position. “See, I would love to (be BCCI president), but then there is too much politics involved in that you know.”

On Wednesday, Supreme Court cleared the decks for BCCI hierarchy to continue for another term. The relief means that Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah can continue in their posts as the president and secretary, respectively.

Vengsarkar’s previous administrative roles include chairman of BCCI’s selection committee and vice-president of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Asked if he had any regrets, Vengsarkar replied, “I feel bad sometimes because I feel I could have done better as a player and an administrator.”

Vengsarkar scored 6868 runs in 116 Tests with 17 centuries and 35 half-centuries. In One-Day Internationals, he scored 3508 runs in 129 matches.