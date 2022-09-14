Ganguly, Jay Shah can have another BCCI term after Supreme Court verdict

Decks have been cleared for the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) hierarchy to continue for another term following the Supreme Court further relaxing its previous order about BCCI’s administrative reforms.

On Wednesday, the apex court, besides various other relaxations, allowed an administrator to be elected for two consecutive terms at the BCCI on the back of two successive terms in his/ her respective state association.

The relief means that Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah can continue in their posts as the president and secretary, respectively. The BCCI is likely to convene the annual general meeting in October, just in time before Ganguly and Shah’s three-year term expires on October 23.

Sportstar understands that Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council president, is the front-runner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI chief. Ganguly, only the second India captain to have headed the BCCI, is likely to be nominated as a Director at the International Cricket Council.

Arun Dhumal, the incumbent treasurer who is a sibling of sports minister Anurag Thakur, is a prime contender to take over as the next secretary.

With the Court also doing away with the prohibition of “public servants” from holding posts in BCCI, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, a Rajya Sabha member, will also be in fray for an office-bearer’s post.

Shelar to be MCA chief?

With the Supreme Court only barring ministers and government servants from holding posts in BCCI and its affiliates, former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) chief Ashish Shelar is set to return as president of the association.

The MCA election is set to be held on September 28. Former India allrounder Sandeep Patil has expressed his interest in contesting for the top post. Shelar, among Bharatiya Janata Party’s top leaders in the state, was ineligible until Wednesday.

Besides Shelar, vice-president Amol Kale, a close aide of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is also eyeing the top post. With the decks being cleared for non-ministers, Shelar has emerged as the top contender for the president’s post.