Dinesh Karthik pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali

Dinesh Karthik has pulled out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament due to an injury and Vijay Shankar will take over the captaincy from Karthik.

18 October, 2021

Dinesh Karthik, who led Tamil Nadu to trophy triumph in the Mushtaq Ali tournament last season, is reportedly suffering from a knee injury.

Dinesh Karthik, named Tamil Nadu captain by the State selectors for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, has pulled out of the competition citing a knee injury on Monday.

The former India stumper, who led Tamil Nadu to trophy triumph in the Mushtaq Ali tournament last season, is reportedly suffering from a knee injury.

RELATED| Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Sudip Chatterjee to lead Bengal

Sources told Sportstar that Karthik played the Qualifier 2 and the final of the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders last week after taking pain-killing injections. Wicket-keeper batsman Adithya Ganesh will replace Karthik in the squad. Vice-captain Vijay Shankar will take over the captaincy from Karthik. Wicket-keeper batsman N. Jagadeesan will be the vice-captain.