Dinesh Karthik pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali

Dinesh Karthik, named Tamil Nadu captain by the State selectors for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, has pulled out of the competition citing a knee injury on Monday.

The former India stumper, who led Tamil Nadu to trophy triumph in the Mushtaq Ali tournament last season, is reportedly suffering from a knee injury.

Sources told Sportstar that Karthik played the Qualifier 2 and the final of the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders last week after taking pain-killing injections.

Wicket-keeper batsman Adithya Ganesh will replace Karthik in the squad. Vice-captain Vijay Shankar will take over the captaincy from Karthik. Wicket-keeper batsman N. Jagadeesan will be the vice-captain.