Karthik: Ashwin should captain India in Asian Games

Veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said that Ravichandran Ashwin should be made captain if India sends a team to the Asian Games 2023 in China later this year.

It’ll be the first time that the BCCI has agreed to send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games, which starts September 23 till October 8. India will also begin its ICC World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

“I genuinely wish, if India sends a B team to this Asian Games, because the main team will be preparing for the World Cup and if they feel Ashwin is not part of the ODI setup, I really hope and wish that they make him the captain cause I think he deserves it,” the wicketkeeper-batter said during an interaction in Chennai.

Heaping praise on the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, Karthik said that Ashwin is one of the greatest cricketers ever to play cricket and captaining Team India will be a feather in his hat.

“I genuinely feel that he is somebody who has earned the right to be a captain of Team India for whatever achievements he has done.”

“I really hope and wish that the selectors take the call to make him the captain in the Asian Games which I think will be a feather on his hat that is something very well deserved for him,” the 38-year-old concluded.