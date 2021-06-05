Ankeet Chavan awaits ban revocation letter from BCCI to return to competitive cricket

Leg-spinner Ankeet Chavan is waiting for his ban revocation letter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which would allow him to return to competitive cricket.

Chavan was suspended for life by the Board for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013 along with S. Sreesanth, but the BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice (retired) DK Jain had reduced the quantum of his sentence to seven years. When contacted by Sportstar, Jain confirmed the development.

Even though Chavan received the copy of the order on May 3, he requires a confirmation letter from the BCCI to return to competitive cricket - which he hasn't yet received yet.

“I have written to the BCCI president, secretary, CEO regarding the confirmation letter, but have not heard from them yet. So, I have also requested the Mumbai Cricket Association to pursue my case with the BCCI,” Chavan told Sportstar.

“The letter is very important for me because it is required for my return to competitive cricket. This letter will formally state that my ban has been reduced. Once the letter comes, I can start playing competitive cricket again,” Chavan said.

While Chavan’s letter to the MCA is listed as one of the agenda for the Apex Council Meeting on June 11, it needs to be seen whether it will be able to pursue the matter as it is in the ‘purview’ of the BCCI.