Chama Milind wants to repeat SMAT heroics in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hyderabad left-arm pacer Chama Milind, who was the highest wicket-taker in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy with 18 scalps, the guiding principle for better success rate was to forget the past, and not think too much about the future; live in the present doing the little things right.

And he is now keen on improving that performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy One Day Championship in Mohali next month.

The 27-year-old Milind, who has been one of the frontline pacers in the Hyderabad Ranji team for eight years now, said he had put himself in some sort of avoidable pressure for a couple of years to go to the next level.

“After the high in 2016 Ranji season claiming 35 wickets, I had an injury break the next season. Those were really testing times. But, thanks to the support of my parents, support staff in the HCA including my coach T. Dilip and my fellow teammates, I could come back strongly putting in the desired efforts,” he recalled.

“Now I feel I am better off in using the crease, angle and importantly on getting the right field for the different batsmen. I am obviously more attentive to these simple but very effective things in the art of bowling,” Milind said.

“There are no set targets for I would like to keep improving with each match. There is no end, as they say, to learning. But certainly, I would like to contribute to the team’s cause as much as possible,” he said.

On new coach Milap Mewada, Milind said he was just amazing. “There is so much positivity in the way he talks with the players even when the chips are down. Don't put pressure of any kind on you. He has been just brilliant and has been a confidence booster. There is a unique and welcome bonding among the teammates now,” he said.

For someone who played for India World Cup (under-19) way back in 2014, Milind is clearly determined to be consistent at the highest level to look far beyond and realise the dream of playing for India seniors one day.