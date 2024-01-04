MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Beatable Delhi looks to turn clock as it takes on Pondicherry

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: The absence of experience in the batting line-up remains a worry for Delhi, which increasingly looks beatable against far less reputed teams.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 20:39 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: Delhi’s skipper Yash Dhull in action.
FILE PHOTO: Delhi’s skipper Yash Dhull in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi’s skipper Yash Dhull in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Yash Dhull, 21, is back as a captain of Delhi when the former champion opens its Ranji Trophy campaign against Pondicherry at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Friday.

The absence of experience in the batting line-up remains a worry for Delhi, which increasingly looks beatable against far less reputed teams.

Yash, best remembered for twin centuries on debut against Tamil Nadu in February 2022, represents the faith-in-youth approach of Delhi’s think-tank. Yash, who will play only his ninth Ranji match on Friday, has a three-match-old Ayush Badoni, 24, as his deputy. This fact reflects where Delhi stands at present.

ALSO READ | Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy

The presence of Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu and Vaibhav Rawal brings in some experience to a side that has a choice between two reliable wicketkeepers - Anuj Rawat and Lakshay Thareja. Depending on their availability, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini along with Vikas Mishra are the ones Delhi depends on getting 20 wickets. The team’s new coach, former Test cricketer and National selector Devang Gandhi, surely has a challenging task ahead.

In contrast, Pondicherry has a 39-year-old captain in Paras Dogra, ready to play his 123rd Ranji match. This former Himachal Pradesh cricketer, who first played for Pondicherry in November 2018, remains the mainstay of a team packed with players in their 30s. Despite a few surprise results, the team usually ends up at the bottom of the point-table.

ALSO READ | Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite Group

When the action commences at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here, the prevailing cold and windy conditions could push Pondicherry straightaway on the backfoot. Toss is sure to play a role, with the lucky captain opting to field.

Delhi, by default, is the favourite to come out stronger. In fact, given the composition of Group D, Delhi is expected to be among those in the teams qualifying for the knockout phase.

However, going by Delhi’s inconsistency in the past few seasons, teams like Baroda, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand, besides Pondicherry, could dash the home team’s distant dream.

