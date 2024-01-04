MagazineBuy Print

Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite Group

One of the most fluent stroke-makers of his time for Hyderabad, Ravi Teja, said they had an immensely satisfying Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 campaign and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, though unfortunately narrowly missing the knock-out berths.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 17:22 IST , HYDERABAD - 3 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad Ranji head coach D.B. Ravi T (third from left) and captain Tilak Varma (second from left) along with other players ahead of the Ranji Trophy campaign.
Hyderabad Ranji head coach D.B. Ravi T (third from left) and captain Tilak Varma (second from left) along with other players ahead of the Ranji Trophy campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hyderabad Ranji head coach D.B. Ravi T (third from left) and captain Tilak Varma (second from left) along with other players ahead of the Ranji Trophy campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The biggest motivation for this team is to get back into the Elite Group, and that should be a huge factor as Hyderabad begins its campaign taking on Nagaland on January 5 in an away game, according to head coach D.B. Ravi Teja.

One of the most fluent stroke-makers of his time for Hyderabad, Ravi Teja, said they had an immensely satisfying Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare campaign, though unfortunately narrowly missing the knock-out berths.

“Ranji Trophy is a totally different proposition and we are all geared up for the challenge. They are all motivated and keen to achieve the first objective of being back in the Elite Group,” said Ravi to  Sportstar in a telephonic interaction ahead of the season opener.

ALSO READ | Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy

“The players are working hard on their skills and fitness and are mentally prepared to face the challenges. It is a matter of pride for the Association and as an individual if they have to progress ahead,” said the 36-year-old Ravi, for whom this is the first coaching assignment at any level.

“Both batting and bowling have been good in the last two tournaments and the red ball is a different ball game so they are well equipped and ready for it. The area which we focussed more was our fielding for this tournament,” he explained.

“We need to be at our best in the field to pick 20 wickets to win. Usually in Plate Group, there will be more result games than draws so it’s very important that we try to get as many wins as possible,” said Ravi, who scored 4722 runs in 78 first-class games including 12 centuries and 22 fifties.

Head coach D.B. Ravi Teja with Hyderabad Ranji captain Tilak Varma
Head coach D.B. Ravi Teja with Hyderabad Ranji captain Tilak Varma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Head coach D.B. Ravi Teja with Hyderabad Ranji captain Tilak Varma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We have two matches in the North-East at Dimapur and Shillong and three home games. Shillong would be a little more challenging considering we are playing in the winter,” he said on the conditions.

“The most impressive part of this Hyderabad team is the team spirit as everyone is backing and supporting each other. There is a constant push from each and everyone to keep improving everyday,” Ravi said.

ALSO READ | Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Virat Kohli nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award

“The roles are given to the players and they stick to them which has been working well for us this season. Having played in the North-East, I understand how they think and conditions here which I shared with the team,” he said.

“For me it’s my first time as a coach at any level and it is a very big opportunity which comes with a lot of responsibility and I am happy to come back to my home Association,” Ravi said.

“I am grateful to the constant support from HCA administration, Academy coaches and the selectors. The target for this season is to create an environment where players play fearlessly and get the best out of them and of course getting back to elite will be the focus,” he concluded.

