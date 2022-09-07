Duleep Trophy 2022 Schedule Live Streaming Info, Fixtures, Venues, Dates, Squads, All you need to know

The Duleep Trophy starts from September 8 in Chennai and Pondicherry.

It will be followed by the Irani Cup between the current Ranji Trophy champion Madhya Pradesh and a Rest of India squad picked by the national selectors on October 1. The Irani Cup was last played in 2018-19 when Vidarbha beat Rest of India on first-innings lead.

Here are the full squads and all the details of the tournament. The Duleep Trophy has been reintroduced after a three-season gap. The tournament was last held in the 2019-20 season in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy 2022 squads East Zone: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Virat Singh (vice-captain), Nazim Siddique, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shantanu Mishra, Anustup Majumdar, Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain, Mani Shankar Murasingh. Standby players: Abhijeet Saket, Rajesh Mohanty, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Anukul Roy. West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Atit Sheth. Standby players: Siddharth Desai, Suved Parkar, Armaan Jaffer. North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey (vc), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c),Himanshu Rana, Akash Vashisht, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Dagar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Qamran Iqbal, Vikas Mishra. Standby players: Amit Rana, Ankit Kalsi, Fazil Rashid, Baltej Singh , Raj Angad, Abdul Samad. Central Zone: Karan Sharma (c), Shubham Sharma (vc), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Ashok Menaria, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Dhopola, Aniket Chaudhary, Kumar Kartikey, Aditya Sarvatey, Ankit Rajput. Northeast Zone: Ashish Thapa, Techi Neri, Jonathan Rongsen, Kishan Lyngdoh, Ankur Malik, Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam, G Lalbiakvela, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Khrievitso Kense, Techi Doria, Dippu Sangma, Hokaito Zhimomi, L Kishan Singha, Bobby Zothansanga, Md. Al Bashid. South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikal, B Inderjit, Eknath Kelkar, Ricky Bhui, Sai Kishore, K Gowtham, Basil Thampit, Ravi Teja, V.C. Stephen, Tanay Thyagarajan, Lakshye Garg.

Full schedule of the tournament Quarterfinal 1: West Zone vs North East Zone, 8-11 September, Chennai Quarterfinal 2: North Zone vs East Zone, 8-11 September, Puducherry Semi-final 1: Central Zone vs Winner of QF 1: 15-18 September, Coimbatore Semi-final 2: South Zone vs Winner of QF 2: 15-18 September, Salem Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, 21-25 September, Coimbatore

Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2022?

As of now, Duleep Trophy 2022 is not being telecasted or live streamed in India.