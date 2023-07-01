MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023: Central Zone secure semis spot with 170-run win

Left arm spinner Saurabh Kumar’s 11-wicket match haul helps dismiss East Zone for 129 after setting up a 300 run target

Published : Jul 01, 2023 11:45 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Lalith Kalidas
Central Zone players greet the opponents and the umpire after beating East Zone by 170 runs in the Duleep trophy quarter-final at Alur.
Central Zone players greet the opponents and the umpire after beating East Zone by 170 runs in the Duleep trophy quarter-final at Alur. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/ Sportstar
Saurabh Kumar’s career-best First Class bowling figures (eight for 66) helped Central Zone hammer East Zone by 170 runs to book a semifinal spot in the Duleep Trophy 2023–24 edition on day four at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground on Saturday.

With Saurabh razing the East top-order to the ground last evening, it was only a formality of four wickets for Central on the final morning after setting up a 300-run target. Resuming from a precarious position at 69 for six, East batters Riyan Parag and Manisankar Murasingh could not hold together for long before Saurabh sprang back into action.

AS IT HAPPENED: DULEEP TROPHY 2023 QUARTERFINALS - DAY 4, CENTRAL VS EAST, NORTH VS NORTH EAST

The Uttar Pradesh tweaker darted a ball into Parag’s pads in the fifth over of the morning, trapping him leg-before for his 20th First Class five-wicket haul. While Saurabh knocked off Shahbaz Nadeem’s middle-stump for his sixth wicket, number 10, Akash Deep, flickered with three sixes. The left-arm spinner returned to quicker deliveries and sealed the match with two consecutive wickets.

While Central missed a chance to grasp the game early by batting big in the first innings (182 all out) after winning the toss, it made up for it with its clinical bowling across both outings. “We couldn’t capitalise while batting first. The middle order will need to work on that. Credit goes to our bowlers for bringing us back into the game. The pitch demanded some grind from the batters on the last two days, but the conditions were good overall,” Central coach Nikhil Doru said after the quarterfinal win.

Meanwhile, the East batters lacked the composure and application to succeed. Effectively, the only two fifties in the match from Central openers Vivek Singh and Himanshu Mantri proved to be vital in the distinction between the teams.

Central will next meet defending champion West Zone at the same venue from Wednesday.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

