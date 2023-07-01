MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BCCI announces Dream11 as India’s new lead sponsor for three years

BCCI president Roger Binny said the deal is ‘a direct testament of the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian cricket offers’.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 10:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A member of staff walking past the logo of the BCCI outside its headquarters in Mumbai.
A member of staff walking past the logo of the BCCI outside its headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP
infoIcon

A member of staff walking past the logo of the BCCI outside its headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed a three-year sponsorship deal with fantasy sports gaming platform Dream11 Saturday. From now on, Dream11 will be the lead sponsor of the Indian team.

“Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle,” the BCCI states in a press release.

Board president Roger Binny says, “From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian cricket offers.

As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, says, “As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem.”

Related stories

Related Topics

BCCI /

India /

Dream 11 /

Roger Binny

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Biggest controversies, scandals in Tour de France history
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 4, quarterfinals: Saurabh gets six, Central 3 wickets away, North 7 wickets from win
    Team Sportstar
  4. BCCI announces Dream11 as India’s new lead sponsor for three years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BCCI announces Dream11 as India’s new lead sponsor for three years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2nd Test: England’s Pope will play on after shoulder injury, coach says
    Reuters
  3. Ashes 2nd Test: England’s ‘about breaking records’, says bullish coach
    AFP
  4. Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
    AP
  5. Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Biggest controversies, scandals in Tour de France history
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 4, quarterfinals: Saurabh gets six, Central 3 wickets away, North 7 wickets from win
    Team Sportstar
  4. BCCI announces Dream11 as India’s new lead sponsor for three years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment