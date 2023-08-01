MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Riyan Parag ton, Murasingh fifer help East Zone beat West to reach final

Deodhar Trophy 2023: After Riyan Parag’s century powered East Zone to 319/7, Murasingh took a five-wicket haul to bundle out West for just 162 in 34 overs.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 18:46 IST , PUDUCHERRY - 3 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
FILE PHOTO: East Zone batter Riyan Parag scored his second century in the Deodhar Trophy this year.
FILE PHOTO: East Zone batter Riyan Parag scored his second century in the Deodhar Trophy this year. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: East Zone batter Riyan Parag scored his second century in the Deodhar Trophy this year. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR/The Hindu

East Zone, powered by Riyan Parag’s century and Manisankar Murasingh’s fifer, defeated West Zone by 157 runs in the fifth-round match - a virtual semifinal - of the Deodhar Trophy, at CAP 2 ground on Tuesday to join South Zone in the summit clash.

Murasingh ran through the top-order in his opening spell to completely push West on the backfoot and assume control.

He got good support from the rest of the bowlers to finish the game in 34 overs as West, chasing the target of 320, got bowled out for 162.

READ - Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag says he’s trying to be mature outside cricket

Opting to bat, East openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Utkarsh Singh started on a solid note with backfoot play. They found boundaries at regular intervals while also riding a bit of luck, thanks to two dropped catches by wicketkeeper Harvik Desai. 

However, Easwaran’s stay was cut short by Arzan Nagwaswalla, who had him caught behind with a bouncer. 

Virat Singh, who came in at number three, hit a cut for four early in his 52-ball 42. His 64-run stand with Utkarsh gave East the upper hand before the West spinners began drying up the runs.

Utkarsh got out on 50, and within the next 10 overs, East lost three more wickets - Virat, Rishav Das, and skipper Saurabh Tiwary. 

Riyan Parag, who walked at six, began with soft backfoot punches. He, along with Kumar Kushagra, kept the scoreboard ticking singles and the occasional double before breaking loose against Sarfaraz Khan in the 39th over. 

Parag scored his first boundary after facing 26 balls. Kushagra, too, began coming down the track to find quick runs and smacked four sixes as he ended up scoring 53 off 47 balls.

In no time, East cruised past the 300-run mark, where, at one time, 250 looked par on a hot but windy day. 

Parag, unbeaten on 102, reached triple digits in 66 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes. 

Shams Mulani was the pick of the bowlers for West, getting 3/45 in his 10 overs as East finished at 319/7. 

ALSO READ - Manisankar Murasingh, the silent achiever, gets his moment in the sun

In reply, Murasingh got early movement with the new ball and ended up sending four batters back in the hut in his first spell. He completed the fifer by getting Nagwaswalla caught during his second spell.

For West, Harvik had a new opening partner in Samarth Vyas since Priyank Panchal hurt his ankle while fielding.

While Harvik was scoring with ease, the others struggled to survive on a pitch with decreasing pace and bounce. Atit Sheth and Harvik added 49 runs for the seventh wicket. Once Utkarsh got Atit out in 28th over, it was just a matter of time before East finished off the game. 

Panchal did come to bat at number 11 to help Harvik get his hundred. However, the latter got out on 92, caught at deep midwicket while trying to hit a six.

Scorecard 
East Zone - 319/7 in 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran - 38, Utkarsh Singh - 50, Virat Singh - 42, Riyan Parag - 102 N.O., Kumar Kushagra - 53; Shams Mulani - 3/45) bts West Zone - 162/10 in 34 overs (Harvik Desai - 92; Mani Shankar Mura Singh - 5/28, Utkarsh Singh - 3/16) 

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

