Third edition of Freyer Cup T20 tournament for women to be held from June 26

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will be hosting the Freyer Cup T20 League tournament 2023-2024 for women here from June 26.

The tournament, featuring eight teams, will be played on a league basis with the top two fighting it out for the trophy, TNCA officials told reporters here on Thursday.

This is the third edition of the tournament, TNCA treasurer T J Srinivasraj said, adding that the final would be played on June 29.

Apart from the T20 tournament, the TNCA will also be organising a one-dayer tournament which commences on July 1.

The tournaments provide further opportunities for budding young women cricketers and a stage to showcase their talent, the TNCA official said.

This year, TNCA formed a Talent Scout Wing, which includes eminent former First-Class cricketers and coaches, both men and women, to unearth hidden talent among women, especially in the districts. The response was tremendous and hence TNCA has decided to include two additional teams from this edition.

The eight participating teams are: Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers.

Former India cricketer Sudha Shah, who is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee of TNCA, was also present.