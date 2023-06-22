MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Third edition of Freyer Cup T20 tournament for women to be held from June 26

The tournament, featuring eight teams, will be played on a league basis with the top two fighting it out for the trophy.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 21:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The eight participating teams are: Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers. 
FILE PHOTO: The eight participating teams are: Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The eight participating teams are: Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will be hosting the Freyer Cup T20 League tournament 2023-2024 for women here from June 26.

The tournament, featuring eight teams, will be played on a league basis with the top two fighting it out for the trophy, TNCA officials told reporters here on Thursday.

This is the third edition of the tournament, TNCA treasurer T J Srinivasraj said, adding that the final would be played on June 29.

Apart from the T20 tournament, the TNCA will also be organising a one-dayer tournament which commences on July 1.

The tournaments provide further opportunities for budding young women cricketers and a stage to showcase their talent, the TNCA official said.

This year, TNCA formed a Talent Scout Wing, which includes eminent former First-Class cricketers and coaches, both men and women, to unearth hidden talent among women, especially in the districts. The response was tremendous and hence TNCA has decided to include two additional teams from this edition.

The eight participating teams are: Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers.

Former India cricketer Sudha Shah, who is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee of TNCA, was also present.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association /

TNCA /

Sudha Shah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Third edition of Freyer Cup T20 tournament for women to be held from June 26
    PTI
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 213/3- Play to resume around 9.40pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. I will go with ACC’s decision on Asia Cup Hybrid Model: PCB’s to-be chairman Ashraf
    PTI
  4. Asian Athletics Championships: Toor, Sreeshankar, Tejaswin, Shaili headline 54-member Indian team
    Stan Rayan
  5. Berlin Open: Upset losses in second round for Sabalenka and Gauff
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Third edition of Freyer Cup T20 tournament for women to be held from June 26
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in West Zone squad; Priyank Panchal named captain
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. TNPL 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, rules & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maharashtra Premier League Auction 2023: Naushad Shaikh most expensive player at Rs 6 lakh
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Third edition of Freyer Cup T20 tournament for women to be held from June 26
    PTI
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 213/3- Play to resume around 9.40pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. I will go with ACC’s decision on Asia Cup Hybrid Model: PCB’s to-be chairman Ashraf
    PTI
  4. Asian Athletics Championships: Toor, Sreeshankar, Tejaswin, Shaili headline 54-member Indian team
    Stan Rayan
  5. Berlin Open: Upset losses in second round for Sabalenka and Gauff
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment