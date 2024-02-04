MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu set for comfortable win over Goa

Chasing a target of 137, Tamil Nadu needs just 76 runs on the final day with nine wickets in hand.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 21:42 IST , PORVORIM - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Tamil Nadu spinners Ajith Ram (l) and Sai Kishore (r) after the third day’s play versus Goa in the fifth-round match of the Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Academy ground on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu spinners Ajith Ram (l) and Sai Kishore (r) after the third day's play versus Goa in the fifth-round match of the Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Academy ground on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu spinners Ajith Ram (l) and Sai Kishore (r) after the third day’s play versus Goa in the fifth-round match of the Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Academy ground on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Left-arm spinners Ajith Ram (Four for 36) and Sai Kishore (Four for 82) helped Tamil Nadu bowl out Goa for 168 in its second innings on day three of the elite Group-C match in the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Academy ground here on Sunday.

Centurion in the first innings, Goa opener Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored with 79 (183b, 6x4). He engaged in a 59-run third-wicket partnership with Krishnamurthy Siddharth (32, 55b, 4x4, 1x6), and that was the only slightly frustrating part for Tamil Nadu on the day.

Pacer M. Mohammed had two close leg before shouts for Prabhudessai, and seemed to trouble him, just like he had done in the first innings.

Prabhudessai had his moments. He remarkably slapped a reverse-sweep off Ajith Ram behind square and swept Sai Kishore to deep backward square leg boundary for fours.

At times, he failed to connect his reverse-sweep and sweep. It was one such instance that led to him getting dismissed leg before off Ajith Ram. It was a photocopy of his first-innings dismissal.

Siddharth played the spectacular shot of the day when he struck a six over cover boundary off Sai Kishore.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul claimed two wickets with his off-spin. He had Siddharth and Deepraj Gaonkar caught by Baba Indrajith at first slip.

READ | Bad light brightens Delhi’s prospects of survival against Baroda

Sai Kishore had Ishaan Gadekar bowled through the gate, Manthan Khutkar caught by Boopathi Vaishna Kumar at forward short leg, Darshan Misal leg before, and Arjun Tendulkar caught by Pradosh at first slip.

Ajith Ram had Samar Dubhasi and Mohit Redkar leg before, and Heramb Parab caught by Boopathi at mid off.

Similar to his first-innings dismissal, Jagadeesan was bowled by a ball that kept low off left-arm spinner Darshan Misal.

Pradosh completed 1000 Ranji Trophy runs in his 13th match.

With nine wickets in hand, Tamil Nadu needs 76 runs to win on Monday.

SCORES
Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: 273.
Goa - 2nd innings: Suyash Prabhudessai lbw b Ajith 79, Ishaan Gadekar b Sai Kishore 8, Manthan Khutkar c Boopathi b Sai Kishore 0, Krishnamurthy Siddharth c Indrajith b Pradosh 32, Darshan Misal lbw b Sai Kishore 12, Deepraj Gaonkar c Indrajith b Pradosh 9, Arjun Tendulkar c Pradosh b Sai Kishore 8, Samar Dubhashi lbw b Ajith 0, Mohit Redkar lbw b Ajith 4, Lakshay Garg (not out) 5, Heramb Parab c Boopathi b Ajith 4; Extras (lb-7): 7; Total (in 65.5 overs): 168.
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-23, 3-82, 4-109, 5-139, 6-155, 7-155, 8-159, 9-160, 10-168.
Tamil Nadu bowling: Sai Kishore 24-5-82-4, Warrier 11-3-11-0, Pradosh 9-1-18-2, Mohammed 4-2-6-0, Ajith 13.5-2-36-4, Kuldeep 4-1-8-0.
Tamil Nadu - 2nd innings: Suresh Lokeshwar (not out) 34, Narayan Jagadeesan b Misal 4, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (not out) 22; Extras (b-1): 1; Total (in 26 overs): 61/1.
Goa bowling: Misal 13-3-22-1, Arjun 2-0-5-0, Redkar 11-0-33-0.

