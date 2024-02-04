Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bad light brightens Delhi’s prospects of survival against Baroda

Bad light proved the bright spot for Delhi on the third day as truncated day’s play saved the host from further embarrassment against Baroda on the third day of their Ranji Trophy league match here on Sunday.

Early morning rains and poor visibility for the better part of the day ensured only 44.2 overs of action and gave Delhi a chance to escape with a draw on the final day.

As things stand, Baroda resumed its first innings at 400 for five and declared at 435 for nine after 8.5 overs of batting. Opener Jyotsnil Singh remained unbeaten at 234 after Delhi thwarted Baroda’s bid to trade wickets for quick runs.

Before bad light interfered to keep Delhi’s innings restricted to just 35.3 overs, the host reached 113 for four – 322 behind Baroda’s first innings tally.

Delhi openers Arpit Rana and Shivank Vashishth fell for single-digit scores and skipper Himmat Singh followed soon to make it 48 for three. But Jonty Sidhu (40) and Ayush Badoni raised 60 runs to give the innings some semblance of respectability. However, Sidhu could not last the day and was bowled by seasoned left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt.

On the last day, Delhi can at best keep Baroda to one point by not getting bowled out in its first innings. Sensing the paucity of available playing time, table-topper Baroda will be happy by gaining the first innings lead, worth three points.