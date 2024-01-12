MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Koushik four-fer helps Karnataka bowl out Gujarat on Day 1

Koushik, who entered this fixture with an incredible average of 14.75 in 10 matches, put on yet another exhibition of skilled seam bowling.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 18:19 IST , AHMEDABAD

Ashwin Achal
Karnataka team players celebrate the wicket of Gujarat batsman during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday, January 12, 2024.
Karnataka team players celebrate the wicket of Gujarat batsman during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday, January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

Karnataka team players celebrate the wicket of Gujarat batsman during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday, January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Pacer V. Koushik (4/49) continued his dream run in First Class cricket, helping Karnataka dismiss Gujarat for 264 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday.

Koushik, who entered this fixture with an incredible average of 14.75 in 10 matches, put on yet another exhibition of skilled seam bowling.

Koushik choked the run flow with a tight line, bringing the ball back in sharply. The 31-year-old was most dangerous when he slipped the odd one straight through.

Het Patel and Sunpreet Bagga were his early victims - the top-order batters paying the price for being stuck on the crease. As the close of play approached, Koushik took out two tailenders to end the Gujarat essay.

Karnataka’s Koushik V celebrates the wicket of Gujarat’s Bagga during the 1st day of the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday, January 12, 2024.
Karnataka’s Koushik V celebrates the wicket of Gujarat’s Bagga during the 1st day of the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday, January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
lightbox-info

Karnataka’s Koushik V celebrates the wicket of Gujarat’s Bagga during the 1st day of the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday, January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Gujarat enjoyed a fine afternoon session when Kshitij Patel (95, 161b, 11x4) and Umang Kumar (72, 143b, 12x4) kept the bowlers at bay. The duo displayed great tenacity in a 157-run fifth-wicket stand to rescue the home side from 45 for four.

Kshitij fell just short of a maiden First Class century when he glanced an attempted hook off fast bowler V. Vyshak to the wicketkeeper.

Left-arm spinner Rohit Kumar then joined the party, dismissing Umang and Ripal Patel in quick succession. Rohit was ineffective when he bowled a defensive line outside leg stump, but when he switched to around the wicket and tossed it outside off, rewards were instant. Umang and Ripal could not resist the big heave and ended up spooning simple catches to point.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari steps down as Andhra captain

Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja (45 n.o., 92b, 1x4, 3x6) was up for a fight but lacked support from his mates.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who entered this outing fresh from international Test duty, left the field with an injury. Prasidh was unable to complete his 15th over.

It was a memorable debut for wicketkeeper Sujay Sateri, who was included in the eleven due to an injury to regular custodian Sharath Srinivas. Sateri, 24, was safe as a house, taking three brilliant diving catches.

