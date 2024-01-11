MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari steps down as Andhra captain

Senior batter Ricky Bhui has been appointed as the captain for the clash against Mumbai at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground starting Friday.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 16:47 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Andhra’s Captain G. Hanuma Vihari plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Delhi and Andhra, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Andhra’s Captain G. Hanuma Vihari plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Delhi and Andhra, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andhra’s Captain G. Hanuma Vihari plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Delhi and Andhra, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Hanuma Vihari has quit as the Andhra captain a day before its Ranji Trophy league clash against powerhouse Mumbai. Senior batter Ricky Bhui has been appointed as the captain for the clash at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground starting Friday.

“He has some personal reasons, so he has stepped down from captaincy. He wants to concentrate on his batting, so that’s the reason,” Bhui said after Andhra and Mumbai sweated it out at the nets on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback

“I have been with the same bunch for 10 years and have captained the team previously, even in other formats as well, so not a big deal. The important thing is we have got the momentum after beating Bengal – getting the first innings lead - and the key is to build it from here. Doesn’t matter who the captain is.”

Vihari, who has been inexplicably given a cold shoulder by the national selectors from India’s Test set-up for the last 18 months, started the season with a knock of 51 against Bengal last week. Sportstar understands that he informed the national selectors on Wednesday night.

And the selection panel informed the team through the team management ahead of its net session on Thursday. Despite the sudden move, the Andhra bunch appeared to be jovial during and after the training.

Vihari, interestingly, was on the verge of leaving Andhra during the off-season. However, he was retained by the Andhra Cricket Association and was expected to lead the side after its quarterfinal appearance in the previous season.

