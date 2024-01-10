MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions as batting consultant in India tour

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter mainly comes in as a cover for Lions’ batting consultant Ian Bell, who is currently on Big Bash League duty with Melbourne Renegades.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 21:06 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Karthik will be a part of the side’s coaching team on the tour, starting with a warm-up game in Ahmedabad on January 12, followed by three unofficial four-day Tests from January 17.
File Photo: Karthik will be a part of the side’s coaching team on the tour, starting with a warm-up game in Ahmedabad on January 12, followed by three unofficial four-day Tests from January 17. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Karthik will be a part of the side’s coaching team on the tour, starting with a warm-up game in Ahmedabad on January 12, followed by three unofficial four-day Tests from January 17. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will work with England Lions’ as batting consultant for a brief period of nine days when the side will tour India.

Karthik will be a part of the side’s coaching team on the tour, starting with a warm-up game in Ahmedabad on January 12, followed by three unofficial four-day Tests from January 17 at the same venue.

Karthik mainly comes in as a cover for Lions’ batting consultant Ian Bell, who is currently on Big Bash League duty with Melbourne Renegades.

He will be working alongside head coach Neil Killeen along with assistant coaches Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson, while former English spinner Graeme Swann would also be a part of the coaching team as a mentor.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan

“It’s great to have such a strong coaching group supporting our players for what should be an exciting challenge versus India A. The group has a deep and diverse set of experiences and expertise,” said England Men’s Performance Director Mo Bobat.

“And it’s fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test. I’m sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India.”

England Lions Squad for India tour:
Josh Bohannon (c), Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, Jack Carson, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, James Rew and Ollie Robinson.

Related Topics

Dinesh Karthik /

England Lions

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 13-17 Haryana Steelers: Zafardanesh leads Mumba’s comeback; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions as batting consultant in India tour
    PTI
  3. Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia’s agent in war of words
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions as batting consultant in India tour
    PTI
  2. India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  3. After rain, India shares top honours with South Africa in U-19 Tri-Nation tourney
    PTI
  4. With limited preparation time for T20 World Cup, India head coach Dravid wants team to adapt
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Rahul Dravid denies Shreyas, Ishan were left out of Indian team due to disciplinary reasons
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 13-17 Haryana Steelers: Zafardanesh leads Mumba’s comeback; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions as batting consultant in India tour
    PTI
  3. Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia’s agent in war of words
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment