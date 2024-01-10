MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan

Indian coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Wednesday that Virat Kohli will be unavailable for selection for the first T20I against Afghanistan.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 17:14 IST , MOHALI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli will miss India’s first T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday due to personal reasons, confirmed head coach Rahul Dravid.

However, the star batter will be available for the second and third T20Is later this week.

Sportstar understands that Kohli, who returns to India’s T20I fold for the first time since November 2022, would join the team directly in Indore ahead of the second fixture. While Dravid did not specify the exact reason behind Kohli’s absence in the series opener, the latter’s daughter Vamika turns three on Thursday.

Last week, the national selection committee named Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan, which is the only international T20 series that India will be featuring in ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Dravid confirmed that for now, the team management will stick to the combination of Rohit -- who joined the training session later in the day -- and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers.

“When you have a squad and a team, you have that flexibility to do whatever is required if that is in the best interest of the team and if that gives you a chance to succeed. Nothing is closed, but we are certainly happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener for us and that gives us the left and right combination at the top,” Dravid said.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Afghanistan /

India /

India vs Afghanistan /

Rahul Dravid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19
    Reuters
  3. AFCON: Ghana fillip as Kudus returns to training ahead of opener
    Reuters
  4. AC Milan loans Daniel Maldini to Monza
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho joins Hull on loan for the rest of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years in prison for rape
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Two Indians in match officials’ roster for ICC U-19 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Rashid Khan to miss Afghanistan vs India T20I series
    Shayan Acharya
  5. India women’s Test wins over England, Australia highest point of season: Amol Muzumdar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19
    Reuters
  3. AFCON: Ghana fillip as Kudus returns to training ahead of opener
    Reuters
  4. AC Milan loans Daniel Maldini to Monza
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho joins Hull on loan for the rest of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment