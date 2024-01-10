India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup

A thick fog, biting cold and at times, dark threatening clouds. The city is engulfed in gloomy weather over the last couple of days, fitting a good crime noir, and not a prelude to a cricket match!

But amid the gloom, India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, also offers a ray of hope for some aspirants to get into the groove ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

This being India’s last series in the shortest format in the next six months, it also allows the coaching staff - led by Rahul Dravid - to get a reality check in terms of where the team stands and what areas it needs to work on in a bid to end a decade-long trophy drought in ICC events.

India starts the series without Virat Kohli, who opted out of the opener due to personal reasons and is expected to join the T20I team for the first time since November 2022 in Indore later in the week, whereas Afghanistan will be missing out on the services of its star spin all-rounder Rashid Khan in the entire series.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan

But even then, the series promises to be exciting as well as challenging for both teams. Though India’s head coach has locked in Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers for the series, there is plenty to sort out in the middle-order. When Kohli comes in, he will be a straightaway No. 3 choice, but then, in the absence of T20I specialists Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and a ‘left out’ Shreyas Iyer, the youngsters - Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube - have lots to play for.

The local boy Gill has had struggling times in the just-concluded tour of South Africa, where he could score just 82 runs in two Tests and a couple of T20Is. However, the 24-year-old had long sessions in the nets on Monday under the supervision of his father and coach Lakhwinder Singh Gill and even during the team’s training session on the eve of the opening game, the young batter spent a long time in the nets. But with the team management deciding to open with Rohit and Jaiswal, it needs to be seen where Gill is accommodated.

There is a two-way race for the wicketkeeper’s slot as well. In the absence of Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are the two options in the squad, but it’s not an easy call for the team management. While Jitesh has had limited opportunities with the willow, Sanju’s records aren’t bright either. In 24 outings, he has batted on 21 occasions and has just managed 374 runs with an average of 19.68. But his recent ODI century against South Africa would give the Kerala cricketer a bit of confidence.

In the bowling department, pacers Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will look to make the most of the wintry conditions, while the series also opens up opportunities for Washington Sundar and Axar Patel to stake their claim for a T20 World Cup spot.

With the temperature dipping to eight degrees, most members of the Indian team looked in discomfort, whereas the Afghans looked at ease despite the harsh winters. Having played in Dehradun, Lucknow and Greater Noida in the past, the conditions are not alien to the side that stunned teams like England and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup last year.

“Cricket is the only hope in our country, which gives happiness to our people. Every time we enter the field, we try to play for the happiness of our people,” said captain Ibrahim Zadran.

The team, too, will be hoping to bring smiles to the home fans by staging a few upsets. Top-order batters Hazratuallah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, skipper Ibrahim and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai have enough skills to combat any bowling line-up and in the chilly conditions, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq could fire up the fast bowling department.

Rashid’s absence will still be a huge blow. However, with the seasoned Mohammad Nabi and IPL stars Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Noor Ahmad around, Afghans will put up a spirited show.

So, with both sides looking strong, some high-voltage action awaits. Grab your coffee and enjoy the thriller!