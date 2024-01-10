MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup

India starts the series without Virat Kohli, who opted out of the opener due to personal reasons and is expected to join the T20I team for the first time since November 2022 in Indore later in the week.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 20:58 IST , MOHALI - 4 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Indian captain Rohit Sharma Coach Rahul Dravid and Rathore during a net practice session ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma Coach Rahul Dravid and Rathore during a net practice session ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma Coach Rahul Dravid and Rathore during a net practice session ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

A thick fog, biting cold and at times, dark threatening clouds. The city is engulfed in gloomy weather over the last couple of days, fitting a good crime noir, and not a prelude to a cricket match!

But amid the gloom, India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, also offers a ray of hope for some aspirants to get into the groove ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

This being India’s last series in the shortest format in the next six months, it also allows the coaching staff - led by Rahul Dravid - to get a reality check in terms of where the team stands and what areas it needs to work on in a bid to end a decade-long trophy drought in ICC events.

India starts the series without Virat Kohli, who opted out of the opener due to personal reasons and is expected to join the T20I team for the first time since November 2022 in Indore later in the week, whereas Afghanistan will be missing out on the services of its star spin all-rounder Rashid Khan in the entire series.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan

But even then, the series promises to be exciting as well as challenging for both teams. Though India’s head coach has locked in Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers for the series, there is plenty to sort out in the middle-order. When Kohli comes in, he will be a straightaway No. 3 choice, but then, in the absence of T20I specialists Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and a ‘left out’ Shreyas Iyer, the youngsters - Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube - have lots to play for.

The local boy Gill has had struggling times in the just-concluded tour of South Africa, where he could score just 82 runs in two Tests and a couple of T20Is. However, the 24-year-old had long sessions in the nets on Monday under the supervision of his father and coach Lakhwinder Singh Gill and even during the team’s training session on the eve of the opening game, the young batter spent a long time in the nets. But with the team management deciding to open with Rohit and Jaiswal, it needs to be seen where Gill is accommodated.

There is a two-way race for the wicketkeeper’s slot as well. In the absence of Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are the two options in the squad, but it’s not an easy call for the team management. While Jitesh has had limited opportunities with the willow, Sanju’s records aren’t bright either. In 24 outings, he has batted on 21 occasions and has just managed 374 runs with an average of 19.68. But his recent ODI century against South Africa would give the Kerala cricketer a bit of confidence.

In the bowling department, pacers Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will look to make the most of the wintry conditions, while the series also opens up opportunities for Washington Sundar and Axar Patel to stake their claim for a T20 World Cup spot.

With the temperature dipping to eight degrees, most members of the Indian team looked in discomfort, whereas the Afghans looked at ease despite the harsh winters. Having played in Dehradun, Lucknow and Greater Noida in the past, the conditions are not alien to the side that stunned teams like England and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup last year. 

“Cricket is the only hope in our country, which gives happiness to our people. Every time we enter the field, we try to play for the happiness of our people,” said captain Ibrahim Zadran.

The team, too, will be hoping to bring smiles to the home fans by staging a few upsets. Top-order batters Hazratuallah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, skipper Ibrahim and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai have enough skills to combat any bowling line-up and in the chilly conditions, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq could fire up the fast bowling department.

Rashid’s absence will still be a huge blow. However, with the seasoned Mohammad Nabi and IPL stars Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Noor Ahmad around, Afghans will put up a spirited show.

So, with both sides looking strong, some high-voltage action awaits. Grab your coffee and enjoy the thriller!

The teams (from):
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib.
Match starts at 7pm IST.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Afghanistan /

Shubman Gill /

Sanju Samson /

Rohit Sharma /

Rashid Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia’s agent in war of words
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  4. PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
  5. LeBron James inks sports trading card deal with Fanatics after two decades with Upper Deck
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  2. After rain, India shares top honours with South Africa in U-19 Tri-Nation tourney
    PTI
  3. With limited preparation time for T20 World Cup, India head coach Dravid wants team to adapt
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Rahul Dravid denies Shreyas, Ishan were left out of Indian team due to disciplinary reasons
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Shane Bond: Siraj is awesome; good to see emergence of Afridi, Madushanka, Coetzee
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia’s agent in war of words
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  4. PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27
    Team Sportstar
  5. LeBron James inks sports trading card deal with Fanatics after two decades with Upper Deck
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment