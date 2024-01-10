Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback

Soon after lunch on the second day of the Kerala-Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy match at the SD College ground, the host suffered its all-too-familiar top-order collapse and was tottering at 32 for three. The Uttar Pradesh spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar were bowling in fine rhythm and giving nightmares to Kerala batters. Kuldeep had just breached the defences of Kerala’s most accomplished batter Rohan Prem, and was teasing Sachin Baby with his guile when Vishnu Vinod walked in.

The situation warranted an extended period of caution from the batter, especially if he was someone who was playing his first-class match in nearly two years. But Vishnu had other ideas. After sizing up the pitch, Vishnu with a flurry of instinct shots put the hammer down on Uttar Pradesh spinners. Saurabh was hoisted for three sixes and four in an over and hit out of the attack. He strode down the pitch to pick off Kudleep and also played the inside shot with élan against the leg spinner. An attack of cramps slowed him down, and he got out playing the reverse stroke against Kuldeep.

But Vishnu, who made 74, had made a strong statement on his return to First Class cricket. “I had trust in my ability and wasn’t intimidated by the reputation of the bowlers. The plan was to hit anything which was in my range. Of course, I had to improvise too, when they challenged me by bowling a bit wide. It was a good knock under pressure, but I was a little disappointed for not getting a hundred. I had a pretty good season with the white ball and was sure that I would be picked for the Ranji team. I would like to thank KCA for having faith in my ability and giving me a chance again. I prepared well with my coach Biju George, and was ready for the challenge, ‘‘ he said.

After his breakthrough innings of 193 not out against Madhya Pradesh in the 2018 season, Vishnu Vinod played many breathtaking innings for Kerala in white ball cricket.

Vishnu has in spades what some batters lack: courage. Now, he is looking to be more consistent. “I know I need to play more such knocks, and I am working hard on it. But I don’t think I will change my batting style as I think my biggest strength is aggression,’‘ he said.