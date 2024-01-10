MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback

Kuldeep had just breached the defences of Kerala’s most accomplished batter Rohan Prem, and was teasing Sachin Baby with his guile when Vishnu Vinod walked in.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 14:12 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Vishnu Vinod in action. (File Photo)
Vishnu Vinod in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Vishnu Vinod in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Soon after lunch on the second day of the Kerala-Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy match at the SD College ground, the host suffered its all-too-familiar top-order collapse and was tottering at 32 for three. The Uttar Pradesh spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar were bowling in fine rhythm and giving nightmares to Kerala batters. Kuldeep had just breached the defences of Kerala’s most accomplished batter Rohan Prem, and was teasing Sachin Baby with his guile when Vishnu Vinod walked in.

The situation warranted an extended period of caution from the batter, especially if he was someone who was playing his first-class match in nearly two years. But Vishnu had other ideas. After sizing up the pitch, Vishnu with a flurry of instinct shots put the hammer down on Uttar Pradesh spinners. Saurabh was hoisted for three sixes and four in an over and hit out of the attack. He strode down the pitch to pick off Kudleep and also played the inside shot with élan against the leg spinner. An attack of cramps slowed him down, and he got out playing the reverse stroke against Kuldeep.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh bags three points against Kerala as Priyam Garg hits ton on final day

But Vishnu, who made 74, had made a strong statement on his return to First Class cricket. “I had trust in my ability and wasn’t intimidated by the reputation of the bowlers. The plan was to hit anything which was in my range. Of course, I had to improvise too, when they challenged me by bowling a bit wide. It was a good knock under pressure, but I was a little disappointed for not getting a hundred. I had a pretty good season with the white ball and was sure that I would be picked for the Ranji team. I would like to thank KCA for having faith in my ability and giving me a chance again. I prepared well with my coach Biju George, and was ready for the challenge, ‘‘ he said.

After his breakthrough innings of 193 not out against Madhya Pradesh in the 2018 season, Vishnu Vinod played many breathtaking innings for Kerala in white ball cricket.

Vishnu has in spades what some batters lack: courage. Now, he is looking to be more consistent. “I know I need to play more such knocks, and I am working hard on it. But I don’t think I will change my batting style as I think my biggest strength is aggression,’‘ he said.

Related Topics

Vishnu Vinod /

Ranji Trophy /

Uttar Pradesh /

Kerala /

KCA /

Sachin Baby /

Saurabh Kumar /

Kuldeep Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Overmars’s Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages extended worldwide
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Peprah’s brace helps Kerala Blasters cruise past Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  4. Two Indians in match officials’ roster for ICC U-19 World Cup
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for match against Andhra Pradesh
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Nagwaswalla finds ‘rhythm’ at home, helps Gujarat down Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra has a rule of not celebrating personal milestones this year, says Ricky Bhui
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu coach Kulkarni calls on senior players to take more responsibility after defeat against Gujarat
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Overmars’s Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages extended worldwide
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Peprah’s brace helps Kerala Blasters cruise past Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  4. Two Indians in match officials’ roster for ICC U-19 World Cup
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment