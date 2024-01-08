MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh bags three points against Kerala as Priyam Garg hits ton on final day

Kerala, after being set an improbable target of 382 by Uttar Pradesh in under two sessions, reached 72 for two when the match was called off.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 19:40 IST , Alappuzha - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Priyam Garg of Uttar Pradesh celebrates his hundred against Kerala in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.
Priyam Garg of Uttar Pradesh celebrates his hundred against Kerala in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: M.R. PRAVEEN CHANDRAN
infoIcon

Priyam Garg of Uttar Pradesh celebrates his hundred against Kerala in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: M.R. PRAVEEN CHANDRAN

Bad light and Uttar Pradesh’s reluctance to go for an outright win presented a soporific final day which was headlined by Priyam Garg’s century (106). The players shook hands after an extended post-Lunch session which saw glimpses of Kuldeep Yadav’s sublime skills.

Kerala, after being set an improbable target of 382 by Uttar Pradesh in under two sessions, reached 72 for two when the match was called off. Uttar Pradesh, for the first innings lead, took three points while Kerala one from the drawn encounter at the SD College ground on Monday.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pacers wreak havoc as Gujarat thrashes Tamil Nadu by 111 runs

Uttar Pradesh’s quest for quick runs in the morning suffered a reverse when it lost skipper Aryan Juyal (115) early. Basil Thampi won a leg-before decision in his favour when Juyal was rapped on the pads. The light faded rapidly, forcing umpires to stop play, and a 50-minute stoppage ended whatever little ambition UP had for forcing an outright win.

When play resumed, Garg and Aksh Deep Nath batted sedately, with the former progressing to his hundred without any fuss. The pitch was easy paced and bowling amiable as Garg and Nath raised 103 runs for the third wicket. Uttar Pradesh declared the innings when Garg fell leg-before to Shreyas Gopal for 103.

ALSO READ | Spinners Rohit Kumar, Shubhang Hegde set up Karnataka’s seven-wicket win over Punjab

It was a forgettable match for debutant Krishna Prasad, who bagged a pair. Krishna had a nervous stay in the middle and was cleaned up by a faster ball from Saurabh Kumar. Kuldeep, with his variety, challenged the batters, but Rohan Kunnummal (42) and Rohan Prem (29 not out) survived to add 57 runs for the second wicket. Kunnummal looked more fluent of the two batters and stroked a few crisp boundaries.

But when the opener stepped out to Kuldeep, he was beaten in flight and the leading edge was snapped up by Yash Dayal at point.

Kerala will play Assam in its next match at Guwahati while Uttar Pradesh meets Bengal in Kanpur.

BRIEF SCORES
Uttar Pradesh 302 & 323/3 dec. (Aryan Juyal 115, Samarth Singh 43, Priyam Garg 106) drew with Kerala 243 & 72/2 (Rohan Kunnummal 42).
RESULT
Match Drawn | Uttar Pradesh took first innings lead

Related stories

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh /

Priyam Garg /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Kerala /

Basil Thampi /

Rohan Kunnummal /

Yash Dayal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varun Tomar, Esha Singh bag Olympic quotas with 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh bags three points against Kerala as Priyam Garg hits ton on final day
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. PKL LIVE Score: Lineups out as Bharat not playing for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi later; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India looks to end home season with rare series win against Australia
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Day 4 Scorecard: Gujarat beats Tamil Nadu by 111 runs, Hyderabad records innings victory against Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh bags three points against Kerala as Priyam Garg hits ton on final day
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners Rohit Kumar, Shubhang Hegde set up Karnataka’s seven-wicket win over Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry misses bonus point, thrashes Delhi by nine wickets
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pacers wreak havoc as Gujarat thrashes Tamil Nadu by 111 runs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ground staff: Unsung heroes of Visakhapatnam’s VDCA stadium
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varun Tomar, Esha Singh bag Olympic quotas with 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh bags three points against Kerala as Priyam Garg hits ton on final day
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. PKL LIVE Score: Lineups out as Bharat not playing for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi later; Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India looks to end home season with rare series win against Australia
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Day 4 Scorecard: Gujarat beats Tamil Nadu by 111 runs, Hyderabad records innings victory against Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment