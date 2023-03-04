Irani Cup LIVE Score MP vs Rest of India Day 4: Jaiswal nears second century, ROI loses five wickets; live streaming updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Day 4 of the Irani Cup. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.

ROI 136/5 in 32 overs - DRINKS

Quite an eventful session so far. Jaiswal has added 35 to his overnight total but has witnessed four wickets fall around him

Dipak gives a recap: An eventful first 75 minutes of play on day 4. MP have fought back strongly, taking four wickets. 51/4 in 14 overs so far in the day.

MP bowlers after the first day, have been very disciplined in targeting the stumps. The weather has been pleasant too, giving some help to the pacers. It is overcast, the sun is still not out yet and a gentle breeze is blowing across. Helps the speedsters to stay fresh for longer.

Despite this with a lead of 323, RoI is still in the driver’s seat. The bounce is variable and we are seeing more deliveries keeping low. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, has looked untroubled but hasn’t had a lot of strike. He hit Kushwah for two consecutive boundaries early in the day, guiding towards the third man and has quietly moved on to 86 off 86 balls. Another ton beckons.

ROI 123/5 in 28 overs

Ankit to Upendra, OUT!

Dipak: Make it 5. Upendra Yadav is out leg-before. The batter though was not impressed with the decision. Shows the bat to the umpire. And he has every right to be, had a huge inside edge.

Upendra Yadav came and hit a few nice back-foot punches through the offside. Tries to pull a delivery that didn’t rise and gets a inside-edge on to his pads. But the umpire gives it out.

Upendra Yadav 13(11) lbw Ankit Singh Kushwah, Rest of India

Atit Sheth is in at 7.

ROI 113/4 in 26 overs

Ankit to Dhull, OUT!

Dipak: Make it 3 for the day. It is all happening! Yash Dull is out for a golden duck as he tries to play on the up and is on the move. He edges the ball to the first slip. A poor shot from Dhull, facing his first ball and trying to walk across and hit it on the rise. Slight movement for Ankit, enough to find the edge.

An overcast morning, the sun is not out here and MP bowlers have made full use of the conditions

Upendra Yadav in at 6.

Yash Dhull 0(1) ct Harsh Gawali b Ankit Singh Kushwah

ROI 107/3 in 25 overs

Avesh to Indrajith, OUT!

Dipak: Avesh strikes again. has B. Indrajith trapped leg-before for a duck. poor outing for the TN batter. It was a problem Indrajith had in the first innings as well, falling over towards the off-side and getting into a tangle trying to play across. The bounce saved him quite a few times in the first innings. This time not so much. Hits him just below the knee roll.

B Indrajith 0(9) lbw Avesh Khan

Yash Dhull walks in at 5.

ROI 103/2 in 23 overs

Avesh to Easwaran, OUT!

Dipak: First wicket of the day for MP. Avesh Khan strikes, has Abhimanyu bowled. A brief wait as they checked the no ball, but Avesh Khan was well behind the line. Just like for Mayank Agarwal yesterday, the ball kept low. Abhimanyu rooted on the crease and it skidded off the surface.

Abhimanyu played for the length there and the ball just didn’t rise. Considering the previous ball was a short one, and he missed trying to roll his wrist over it, understandable why he didn’t press forward..

A R Easwaran 28(63) b Avesh Khan

Baba Indrajith in at 4.

ROI 102/1 in 22 overs

100 up for Rest of India as Jaiswal plays the latest of late-cuts off the top of off-stump against Ankit Kushwah. He guides the ball past a straightish third for FOUR. Exquisite.

ROI 90/1 in 19 overs

A brief halt in play as Avesh hits Easwaran with a rising delivery to the helmet. Easwaran seems to have recovered quickly from the sharp blow. Avesh concedes five from his first over.

Good morning from Gwalior for day 4 of Irani Trophy. ROI 275 ahead with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 213 in the first innings, batting on 58. 85/1. Unless MP can take a bunch of wickets in this session, this match is heading only one way @sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/2UOAwJT99H — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) March 4, 2023

Day 4 begins

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran return to the middle. Avesh Khan up with the ball.

Irani Cup Day 3 Recap

Yash Dubey’s valiant century (109, 258b, 16x4) was not enough to prevent Madhya Pradesh from conceding a huge first-innings lead against the Rest of India on day three of the Irani Cup here at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium on Friday.

MP was bowled out for 294, with off-spinner Pulkit Narang taking four wickets to help RoI secure a 190-run lead.

First-innings double-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where he left off, racing to an unbeaten half-century (58 batting, 53b, 8x4, 1x6) as RoI finished the day on 85 for 1 in its second innings and with a lead of 275 runs.

Yash Dubey's fine century guided Madhya Pradesh to 294 in the first innings against Rest of India, who finished Day 3 with a 275-run lead and 9 wickets in hand 👌👌#MPvROI | #IraniCup | @mastercardindia



Take a look at how the action unfolded 📽️https://t.co/HmRin3SQiepic.twitter.com/opiUf4TuCn — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 3, 2023

Jaiswal played some delightful shots, hitting Avesh Khan for three consecutive boundaries before lofting Ankit Kushwah for a six and four down the ground.

Earlier, MP resumed the day on 112 for three and was on the back foot immediately when Navdeep Saini breached overnight batter Harsh Gawli’s (54) defence ending his 114-run partnership with Dubey.

From 145 for five, Dubey and Saransh Jain (66) steadied things with a 96-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the home team avoid the follow-on.

Dubey, who started his innings with fluent drives through covers and down the ground on day two, had to play within himself on Friday against some tight bowling.

The 24-year-old was also the beneficiary of some poor catching by RoI fielders as he was dropped twice, first on 84 by the keeper Upendra Yadav off Narang in the last over before lunch.

Crucially, Dubey - who made a match-winning century in the Ranji Trophy final last year - got another reprieve on 99 when Mayank Agarwal dropped him at first slip off Saini, allowing him to complete a brace and get to his landmark.

For RoI, Narang was the best bowler on the day, with the off-spinner showing impeccable control over his length and creating chances.

He eventually bowled Dubey with a classical off-spinner’s delivery that spun in sharply from outside the off-stump before accounting for Jain, who also was dropped off his bowling.

- S Dipak Ragav