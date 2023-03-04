Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first batter to record double hundred and hundred in same Irani Cup match

Yashasvi Jaiswal cracked a second century for the Rest of India (RoI) team on his Irani Cup debut against Madhya Pradesh in Gwalior on Saturday.

The Mumbai batter followed his double century (213 off 259 balls) with a quickfire hundred off just 104 balls while ROI lost a heap of wickets around him. Walking in at number three late on Day 3 after the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal for a duck, Jaiswal motored his way to 58 off 53 balls before stumps.

While Madhya Pradesh pacers picked up four wickets within five overs in the morning session on Day 4, Jaiswal continued his measured knock to become the first batter to record a double hundred and hundred in a single Irani Cup match.

Jaiswa also became the highest run-getter in a single Irani Cup edition as he surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 332 runs in the 2012-13 edition.

Overall, Jaiswal is the 12th Indian to record a First-Class double century and century in the same match. KS Duleepsinhji was the first Indian to achieve the feat in 1929 while playing for Sussex in the County Championship in England. Sunil Gavaskar is the only Indian to record the achievement in international cricket.

During the first innings, Jaiswal had become just the 10th batter to record a double hundred in the Irani Cup.

Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran had put up a 371-run stand with Easwaran - the highest ever in the tournament - to hand ROI a 190-run first-innings lead.

Jaiswal has been in scorching form in red-ball cricket since the start of the 2022-23 season, where he struck a double hundred (227) on his Duleep Trophy debut in Chennai for West Zone against the North East Zone. The left-handed batter later slammed a century (146) on his India A debut against Bangladesh at Cox’s Bazaar in November 2022.

Jaiswal has amassed over 1000 runs in just 17 FC innings this season. During the Duleep Trophy final, Jaiswal became the joint-fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in First-Class cricket while scoring a match-winning 265. He equalled Rusi Modi and Amol Muzumdar for the record, reaching the landmark in just 13 innings.

