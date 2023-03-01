Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal records double century on debut for Rest of India

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a double hundred for the Rest of India (RoI) team on his Irani Cup debut against Madhya Pradesh in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Dropped on 176 and 181 in the space of three deliveries, Jaiswal stormed to his double century off just 230 balls to become the 10th batter to achieve the mark in Irani Trophy.

Walking in at no. 3 after the dismissal of RoI captain Mayank Agarwal who opted to bat first, Jaiswal played anchor behind Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran before taking off after slamming his eighth century in just 25 First-Class innings.

Jaiswal eventually fell on 213 after putting up a 371-run stand with Easwaran - the highest in the history of the tournament.

The Mumbai batter has been in scorching form in red-ball cricket since the start of the season where he struck a double hundred (227) on his Duleep Trophy debut in Chennai for West Zone against the North East Zone. The left-handed batter had later struck a century (146) on his India A debut against Bangladesh at Cox’s Bazaar in November 2022.

Jaiswal has amassed over 1000 runs in just 17 FC innings in the 2022-23 season. During the Duleep Trophy final, Jaiswal had become the joint-fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in First-Class cricket while scoring a match-winning 265.

He equalled Rusi Modi and Amol Muzumdar for the record, reaching the landmark in just 13 innings.