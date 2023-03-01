Irani Cup LIVE Score, MP vs Rest of India Day 1: Easwaran fifty, Jaiswal lead RoI towards 100; live streaming updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the Irani Cup. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.

RoI 94/1 in 24 overs

FIFTY for Abhimanyu Easwaran as he slams Kumar Kartikeya for back-to-back boundaries. He has remained positive through the session and that has helped to counter the bowlers well. A single to follow and Jaiswal steps out to smoke the bowler for a massive SIX down the ground.

RoI 79/1 in 23 overs

Avesh returns to the attack and continues to send in a slew of bouncers before pitching fuller. Jaiswal looks measured in his approach so far.

RoI 69/1 in 21 overs

Fraction short from Saransh and Jaiswal delicately slices the ball behind square for FOUR. He moves to 28 off 58 deliveries.

RoI 65/1 in 20 overs

Ankit overpitches and Jaiswal pummels the ball down the ground past the bowler for FOUR.

RoI 58/1 in 17 overs

Jaiswal finds the boundary once against Saransh. Madhya Pradesh has failed to strike through enough despite assistance from the surface.

Drinks on day 1 Dipak Ragav updates from the venue: After electing to bat, Rest of India has started off steadily making 52 for one in 15 overs. The Captain Roop Singh Stadium is hosting a first-class match after six years and there was a lot of uncertainty about how the pitch will play. The curator has left a lot of grass on the wicket and there has been some assistance for the pacers. But the pace of the wicket is on the slower side and with some variable bounce. Rest of India skipper Mayank Agarwal, who topped the run charts in the Ranji Trophy, missed out today after edging Avesh Khan to the keeper. Avesh bowled a good tight spell and had Mayank poking at one outside the off-stump with the late movement finding the edge. At the other end, Abhimanyu Easwaran has looked solid and hit six boundaries so far with three crisply timed flicks through the leg side to move to 37. Yashasvi Jaiswal was circumspect to start off and took 22 balls to get off the mark. After off-spinner Saransh Jain came into the attack, he has looked to use his feet by stepping out and hit a couple of boundaries down the ground.

RoI 52/1 in 15 overs

Off-spinner Saransh Jain tosses one outside the off-stump and Jaiswal shuffles to make room through the off and loft the ball over cover for FOUR. Positive from Easwaran as well as he steps out and flicks the ball through the square for two runs.

RoI 29/1 in 12 overs

First change for MP. Ankit Kushwah comes in and starts off with a sharply incoming delivery that rises high onto Easwaran’s front pad. Superb response from Easwaran as he steps out and drives past mid-off for FOUR.

RoI 19/1 in 9 overs

Avesh comes around the wicket and attacks Jaiswal’s stumps. He is yet to get off the mark but has remained solid in defence. Avesh switches sides and sends in a quick bouncer. A rash pull across the line but the ball flies over Jaiswal’s bat.

RoI 13/1 in 6 overs

Avesh and Anubhav have put up a superb partnership with the new ball so far. Easwaran has struggled too, but has got himself to double digits. A forward short-leg and a silly point is in place for Anubhav.

RoI 7/1 in 3 overs

Avesh to Mayank, OUT! Avesh’s persistence pays off. Mayank is undone by a bit of seam movement. The ball tails in and gently shapes away to clip the outside-edge to the keeper.

Mayank Agarwal 2(11) ct Himanshu Mantri b Avesh Khan

RoI 7/0 in 2 overs

Anubhav Agarwal oversteps and concedes a no ball before Easwaran brings out a super-drive for FOUR.

RoI 2/0 in 1 over

Mayank Agarwal and Abhimanyu Easwaran open for Rest of India. Avesh Khan takes the new ball. A sharp line of attack has put Mayank in a tentative stretch with his footwork first up.

Playing XI

Rest of India: Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav, Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar.

Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri, Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Arham Aquil, Aman Singh Solanki, Harsh Gawali, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Avesh Khan, Anubhav Agarwal, Ankit Singh Kushwah.

TOSS: RoI opts to bat

TOSS: Rest of India wins toss, opts to bat

Good morning from Gwalior. A proper green top. Australia would rather be here than Indore :). Rest of India will bat first against MP in the Irani Cup tie. @sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/5HQxZKSPiE — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) March 1, 2023

Toss

Toss, Playing XIs coming up shortly. Stay tuned.

The squads:

Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri (c&wk), Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Anubhav Agarwal, Mihir Hirwani, Aryan Deshmukh, Arham Aqueel, Aryan Pandey

Rest of India: Mayank Agarwal (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harvik Desai, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shams Mulani, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Pulkit Narang, Yash Dhull.

Irani Cup: Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India preview

Even as India and Australia prepare for the third Test in Indore on Wednesday, 500 km away from the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh, 22 players will take guard in one of the most prestigious competitions in Indian domestic cricket.

Madhya Pradesh, last year’s Ranji Trophy Champions (2021-22), will take on the Rest of India in the 58th Irani Cup tie here at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

While India will not play a lot of Tests this year after the current series against Australia, the tie allows the selectors to assess players like Rest of India skipper Mayank Agarwal, who topped the run charts with 990 runs.

The Karnataka opener was dropped from the national side last year and has since found form in domestic cricket. A good performance here could bring him back in contention for the World Test Championship final if India qualifies and the two Tests in West Indies later in the year.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani has replaced leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who injured his finger during training on Monday.

The contest will be a stern test for Madhya Pradesh, especially with the absence of a few key players like top-order bat Rajat Patidar and pacer Gaurav Yadav. Speaking ahead of the match, MP coach Chandrakant Pandit said, “The Irani Cup doesn’t often come in a player’s career, and the boys realise how big a game this is. You have to win a Ranji Trophy to be here.”

It will also be a special game for Pandit as he tries to replicate with MP what he did with Vidarbha twice by doing the Ranji-Irani double.

“Every coach and player wants to win every trophy possible, but I don’t get too excited and want to leave my process. We had a good season this year but lost in the semifinals. After working hard for 40-45 days, we missed out, but we have now been given a chance to get another title. That is how I look at it,” Pandit remarked.

The prestigious match comes when domestic players are gearing up for the IPL, but Rest India of India, coach Shitanshu Kotak, feels players are professional enough to give their best.

“They want to do well and know the selectors are watching. They have enough time to prepare for the IPL after this,” said Kotak.

While the Irani Cup used to be a vital tie and the stepping stone to the national team, in recent times, India A tours are seen as the gateway to a national call-up.

When asked if this match is still relevant, Kotak, who has been India A head and batting coach, said, “Irani has its charm. It is a five-day game. If you are part of a team picked from across the country, you have to do justice to that. It is another chance for players to perform well. Just because you have a few India A tours doesn’t mean it diminishes this match.”

- S Dipak Ragav