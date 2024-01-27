MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura

Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura in Ranji Trophy round four match at Agartala.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 19:05 IST , AGARTALA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Karnataka’s bowler Koushik V during Ranji trophy cricket match. (File Photo)
Karnataka’s bowler Koushik V during Ranji trophy cricket match. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K
infoIcon

Karnataka’s bowler Koushik V during Ranji trophy cricket match. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

Karnataka ended day two of its Ranji Trophy Group-C match against Tripura on the cusp of securing the first-innings lead at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala on Saturday. At stumps, the host was 198 for nine in pursuit of Karnataka’s 241.

The visitors started the morning at 241 for eight but were bundled out without any addition to the score. It took the seasoned Mura Singh just four balls to send back V. Vyshak (50, 64b. 7x4) and No.11 batter V. Koushik (0).

But Koushik (4/34) returned to rock the Tripura top-order by dismissing opener Bikram Kumar Das and one-drop Sridam Paul. When Vyshak had Sudip Chatterjee caught behind by Sharath Srinivas, the home side was reduced to 26 for three.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tiwary, Jaiswal keep Bengal in driving seat against Assam

It soon became 37 for four when Vidwath Kaverappa joined the party and took out former Karnataka batter Ganesh Satish.

However, opener Bishal Ghosh (44, 114b, 8x4) and skipper Wriddhiman Saha (28, 67b, 3x4, 1x6) started the rebuild with a 44-run association for the fifth wicket. Though Ghosh and Saha were eventually out in quick succession to leave Tripura at 96 for six, their effort was complemented well by Bikramjit Debnath and Mura Singh.

Debnath (57 batting, 131b, 7x4) and Mura Singh (39, 61b, 4x4) combined for a 76-run partnership to give Tripura an outside chance at scaling Karnataka’s total. But another mini collapse, triggered by Koushik’s scalp of Mura Singh, saw Tripura lose three wickets for 11 runs and shrink to 183 for nine.

Debnath is still at the crease, and it will be to his credit if he can drag Tripura past Karnataka.

The scores:
Karnataka - 1st innings: R. Samarth c Saha b Datta 1, Mayank Agarwal lbw b Debnath 51, K.V. Aneesh b Rana Datta 1, Nikin Jose b Mura Singh 4, Kishan S. Bedare c sub b Sarkar 62, Sharath Srinivas c Chatterjee b Sarkar 25, Hardik Raj lbw b Datta 9, V. Vyshak b Mura Singh 50, K. Shashikumar lbw b Mura Singh 19, Vidwath Kaverappa (not out) 4, V. Koushik b Mura Singh 0.
Extras (b-2, lb-13): 15; Total (in 78.4 overs): 241.
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-11, 3-16, 4-103, 5-153, 6-164, 7-164, 8-224, 9-241.
Tripura bowling: Mura Singh 19.4-7-35-4, Datta 15-7-32-3, Sarkar 14-3-55-2, Debnath 13-3-50-1, Sultan 17-3-54-0.
Tripura - 1st innings: Bishal Ghosh lbw b Koushik 44, Bikram Kumar Das c Sharath b Koushik 4, Sridam Paul lbw b Koushik 1, Sudip Chatterjee c Sharath b Vyshak 1, Ganesh Satish c Sharath b Kaverappa 6, Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Hardik 28, Bikramjit Debnath (batting) 57, Mura Singh c Sharath b Koushik 39, Parvez Sultan c Sharath b Kaverappa 0, Rana Datta c Kishan b Vyshak 4, Abhijit Sarkar (batting) 5.
Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-6): 9; Total (for nine wkts. in 79 overs): 198.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-20, 3-26, 4-37, 5-81, 6-96, 7-172, 8-174, 9-183.
Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 21-8-38-2, Koushik 19-6-34-4, Vyshak 19-4-64-2, Hardik 12-2-43-1, Shashikumar 8-2-17-0.

Related Topics

Karnataka /

Tripura /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rivals on table, brothers off it: Alexis vs Felix Lebrun could be table tennis’ most promising rivalry
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tiwary, Jaiswal keep Bengal in driving seat against Assam
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tiwary, Jaiswal keep Bengal in driving seat against Assam
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Madhya Pradesh on front foot after Pondicherry collapses on Day 2
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Hyderabad completes Arunachal drubbing on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 4 Day 2: Hyderabad posts massive win vs AP; Jagadeesan smashes triple ton vs Chandigarh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rivals on table, brothers off it: Alexis vs Felix Lebrun could be table tennis’ most promising rivalry
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tiwary, Jaiswal keep Bengal in driving seat against Assam
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment