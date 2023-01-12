Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar ton in vain as Maharashtra takes first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu

Vijay Shankar’s patient 107 runs were not enough to stop Maharashtra from taking a 42-run lead after it bowled out Tamil Nadu for 404 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy clash.

S. Dipak Ragav
PUNE 12 January, 2023 19:15 IST
Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar celebrates after completing his century on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in Pune on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar celebrates after completing his century on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in Pune on Thursday. | Photo Credit: TANNU MANDAR

It could have been a different story for Maharashtra had Kedar Jadhav held on to a regulation catch at slip when pacer Praveen Dadhe found Vijay Shankar’s edge off the fourth ball of the day.

Instead, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder made full use of that reprieve and went on to slam his second consecutive century of the season, frustrating the home team.

Ranji Trophy: Shankar on the Vijay path!

However, his patient 107 (214b, 10x4) was not enough to stop Maharashtra from taking a 42-run lead after it bowled out Tamil Nadu for 404 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy clash at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

At stumps, Maharashtra was 104 for three in its second innings, thanks to Rahul Tripathi’s breezy 61 (65, 10x4).

Despite the drop, the day started positively for the host when pacer Ashay Palkar went past Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s defence, dismissing the stylish left-hander for 84.

After being reduced to 317 for seven, Vijay Shankar took control of the innings by farming the strike and got good support from S. Ajith Ram, who was compact in his defence by getting behind the line of the ball with ease.

The duo added 54 runs for the eighth wicket, with Vijay getting to his century with a stylish flick through midwicket.

Both teams let the game go adrift in the second session. Maharashtra would feel it could have been more attacking, even to the well-set Vijay, knowing one wicket would have opened the doors for them to take a big lead.

Similarly for TN, despite his brilliant innings, Vijay could have trusted Ajith a bit more and tried to get some quick runs, as just the first innings lead won’t make much of a difference to TN’s chances.

With a 146-run lead, it remains to be seen if Maharashtra will look to give TN a target to force a result and make it an exciting final day or just be happy to pocket the three points by batting out the opposition. 

SCORECARD
Maharashtra - 1st innings: 446.
Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: B. Sai Sudharsan lbw b Dadhe 0, N. Jagadeesan c Palkar b Bachchav 77, B. Aparajith c (sub) b Dadhe 20, B. Indrajith c (sub) b Hangargekar 47, Pradosh Ranjan Paul b Palkar 84, Vijay Shankar b Palkar 107, R. Sai Kishore c (sub) b Hangargekar 1, Aswin Crist lbw b Dadhe 18, S. Ajith Ram lbw b Hangargekar 24, Sandeep Warrier lbw b Bachhav 6, L. Vignesh not out 5; Extras (b-4, lb-5, w-3, nb-3): 15; Total (in 118.5 overs): 404.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-44, 3-138, 4-164, 5-284, 6-287, 7-317, 8-371, 9-378.
Maharashtra bowling: Dadhe 24-5-67-3, Palkar 24-1-82-2, Hangargekar 29.5-0-115-3, Tripathi 6-1-21-0, Bachhav 28-2-80-2, Veer 7-0-30-0.
Maharashtra - 2nd innings: Siddhesh Veer c Indrajith b Warrier 0, Ruturaj Gaikwad b Warrier 5, Rahul Tripathi c Indrajith b Warrier 61, Ankeet Bawane batting 24, Saurabh Nawale batting 8; Extras (lb-5, nb-1): 6; Total (for three wkts in 26 overs): 104.
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-15, 3-89.
Tamil Nadu Bowling: Warrier 10-1-37-3, Crist 5-1-10-0, Vijay Shankar 4-0-10-0, Sai Kishore 7-0-42-0.

