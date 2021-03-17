Cricket Domestic Domestic Nagaland bowled out for 17 in Women's One-Day Trophy In a lopsided contest, a total of 37 runs were scored in a completed women's one-day match between Nagaland and Mumbai. Team Sportstar 17 March, 2021 12:42 IST Not one of the Nagaland batters scored in double digits. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) Team Sportstar 17 March, 2021 12:42 IST A total of 37 runs were scored on Wednesday in a lopsided women’s one-day match in the ongoing Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy. Nagaland was bowled out for 17 before Mumbai chased down the target in the first over of its innings to complete a 10-wicket rout.Six batters fell for 0 in Nagaland’s innings, after it won the toss and chose to bat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The team was reduced to 0 for 3 in the third over, and couldn’t recover from there. Not one of the batters registered scores in double digits; Sariba top-scored with nine runs off 12 deliveries, scoring the only boundary in the entire innings.LIVE UPDATES | India women v SA women, 5th ODIFor Mumbai, Sayali Satghare took seven wickets (7 for 5).Mumbai openers Esha Oza and Vrushali Bhagat picked up three fours and a six between them as Mumbai romped home in the fourth legal delivery.Brief scoresNagaland 17 in 17.4 overs (Sayali Satghare 7 for 5) lost to Mumbai 20 for 0 in 0.4 overs by 10 wickets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.