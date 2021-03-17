Nagaland bowled out for 17 in Women's One-Day Trophy

A total of 37 runs were scored on Wednesday in a lopsided women’s one-day match in the ongoing Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy. Nagaland was bowled out for 17 before Mumbai chased down the target in the first over of its innings to complete a 10-wicket rout.

Six batters fell for 0 in Nagaland’s innings, after it won the toss and chose to bat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The team was reduced to 0 for 3 in the third over, and couldn’t recover from there. Not one of the batters registered scores in double digits; Sariba top-scored with nine runs off 12 deliveries, scoring the only boundary in the entire innings.

For Mumbai, Sayali Satghare took seven wickets (7 for 5).

Mumbai openers Esha Oza and Vrushali Bhagat picked up three fours and a six between them as Mumbai romped home in the fourth legal delivery.