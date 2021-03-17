India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI, Live score: India Women to bat first, make four changes in Playing XI

Welcome to the live coverage of the fifth ODI between India Women and South Africa Women from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Live score: India 5-0 in 1 over

India 5 for 0 in 1 over: Punia gets India off to a good start from the very first ball of the game with a boundary. Just a single and four dots from the rest of the over.

Smriti Mandhana and Priya Punia will open for India. Shabnim Ismail to open the bowling for South Africa.

C Pratyusha makes her debut in this game for India.

TOSS: South Africa has won the toss and opted to field.

Teams: India XI: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma (wk), C Pratyusha, D Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel

SA XI: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Marizane Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune

Pitch report: Amol Muzumdar reckons this surface could be an excellent one to bat on. Snehal Pradhan reckons there could be help for the fast bowlers in the early overs.

India makes four changes to the team that lost the fourth ODI: In comes Jhulan Goswami, C Pratyusha and D Hemalatha and Monica Patel for Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav.

South Africa has made two changes from the team won the fourth ODI: Sune Luus and Nadine de Klerk come in for Lizelle Lee and Ayabonga Khaka

The fifth ODI maybe a dead rubber, but India has a chance to win this game and reduce the margin of defeat for the series. For some of the players like Mandhana and Kaur, the match is an opportunity to get a big score and carry that confidence into the T20I series, starting in a few days.

Read the 5th ODI preview, here: Mithali Raj and Co. to play for pride

4th ODI- Review

South Africa won yet another toss in the series and inserted India into bat. The hosts lost Smriti Mandhana early and then Priya Punia fell, after getting off to a start. But arguably India's best batter in the series, Punam Raut, was joined by skipper Raj and the duo put on 103 runs in 22 overs for the third wicket, before the latter fell for 45.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked in and blazed her way to a 35-ball 54, putting on 88 runs for the fourth wicket with Raut, who reached her century in the 49th over of the innings, helping India reach 266 for 4 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the in-form Lizelle Lee and captain Laura Wolvaardt got their side off to a productive start, putting on 116 runs for the first wicket, before the former fell for 69 to Kaur's off-spin. Wolvaardt, too, fell in a few overs time, giving India an opening to get back into the game. But Lara Goddall, along with the experienced Mignon du Preez, began the rebuild and over-by-over began to take the game away from the Indians.

The duo put on 103 runs for the third wicket, before the latter fell for 61 runs. Goddall, however, stayed till the end and with Marizanne Kapp, helped the Proteas coast to a seven-wicket win and clinch the series.

South African opener Lizelle Lee was rewarded for her terrific form during this series as she replaced England's Tammy Beaumont at the top of the batter rankings in ODI.

Read more about that here: Lee replaces Tammy Beaumont as No.1 batter in ODI rankings

Milestones achieved in this series so far

The first ODI of the series was also Harmanpreet Kaur's 100th one-day international. Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 80-run knock was her 10th consecutive fifty-plus knock in a run chase, the first cricketer to achieve this feat. Mandhana also became India's most successful opening batter for the side. With 2046 runs in 52 ODIs, she surpassed Jaya Sharma's tally of 2039 runs in 72 games. Skipper Mithali Raj became the most capped female international cricketer in history of the game. Raj also breached the 7000-run mark in ODIs, en route her innings of 45. South Africa achieved their highest-ever run chase in 50 overs cricket, when they chased down India's score of 266 for 4 in the fourth ODI.

WHAT THEY SAID:

"I have added variations. I have added the flipper, tried it in the match, but we are playing after a long time due to COVID-19.Maybe it will take a little more time for us to settle down. I need to work more on the flipper," Poonam Yadav spoke about her enhanced bowling repertoire, ahead of the fifth ODI.

SQUADS

India squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel. South Africa squad: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

When does the match begin:

March 17, 9AM IST

Where to watch:

India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs will be live on Star Sports 2 (and HD) and Star Sports 3 (and HD). The India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs will also be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.