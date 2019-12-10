Home Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai on verge of hefty first innings lead vs Baroda Shams Mulani's five-for has helped Mumbai reduce Baroda to 301/9 after posing a massive total of 431 in the first innings at stumps on day 2 in Vadodara. PTI Vadodara 10 December, 2019 19:06 IST Tushar Deshpande (left) remained unbeaten on 18 to help Shams Mulani and Mumbai post a huge first innings total .(File Photo) - VIVEK BENDRE PTI Vadodara 10 December, 2019 19:06 IST Domestic giant Mumbai is on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead after reducing Baroda to 301/9, despite a valiant unbeaten 100 by its opener Kedar Devdhar.Resuming on its overnight score of 362/8, Mumbai added 69 runs to its tally being folded for 431.For Mumbai, spinner Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball as his 89 helped the team cross the 400-run mark. He hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 141-ball knock.Mulani played responsibly with the tail-enders Shashank Attarde (22) and Tushar Deshpande (18 not-out), and was the last man to be dismissed.As it happened| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai, Manipur, Railways assert control after day twoFor Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar (154 not out) staged a lone battle as Mulani (5-99) ran through its batting line up.Devdhar was the cynosure of eyes at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, as he took the Mumbai attack to cleaners on the second day of the four-day game.Devdhar, who has struck 20 fours and a six in his 184-ball stay at the crease so far, got support only from Vishnu Solanki (48) at the top, as the other opener Aditya Waghmode (2), Deepak Hooda (24), skipper Krunal Pandya (1) and Yusuf Pathan (2) fell cheaply.Wicket-keeper Viraj Bhosale (27) played his part as he supported Devdhar, but the stumper failed to convert his start.Brief Scores: Mumbai 431 all out (Shams Mulani 89, Ajinkya Rahane 79, Yusuf Pathan 3-26, Bhargav Bhatt 3-125) versus Baroda 301/9 (Kedar Devdhar 154 not out, V P Solanki 48, Shams Mulani 5-99). Baroda trails by 130 runs.At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 120 and 182 (Ankush Bains 74, Ravi Dhawan 53; Jaydev Unadkat 6-51) versus Saurashtra 141 (Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 47, Snell Patel 42; Vaibhav Arora 6-48) and 96/3 (Harvik Desai 46, Snell Patel 15; Vaibhav Arora 2-29). Saurashtra needs 66 runs to win.At Dindigul: Karnataka 336 all out (Devdutt Padikkal 78, Pavan Deshpande 65; R Ashwin 4-79) versus Tamil Nadu 165/4 (Abhinav Mukund 47, Baba Aparajith 37; K Gowtham 3-61). Tamil Nadu trails by 171 runs.At Meerut: Railways 253 and 58/5 (Nitin Bhille 18, Shivam Mavi 3-9, Yash Dayal 2-19) versus Uttar Pradesh 175 (Almas Shaukat 92 not out, Saurabh Kumar 21; Amit Verma 4-52, Himanshu Sangwan 4-71). Railways leads by 136 runs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.