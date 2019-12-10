Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai on verge of hefty first innings lead vs Baroda

Domestic giant Mumbai is on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead after reducing Baroda to 301/9, despite a valiant unbeaten 100 by its opener Kedar Devdhar.

Resuming on its overnight score of 362/8, Mumbai added 69 runs to its tally being folded for 431.

For Mumbai, spinner Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball as his 89 helped the team cross the 400-run mark. He hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 141-ball knock.

Mulani played responsibly with the tail-enders Shashank Attarde (22) and Tushar Deshpande (18 not-out), and was the last man to be dismissed.

For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar (154 not out) staged a lone battle as Mulani (5-99) ran through its batting line up.

Devdhar was the cynosure of eyes at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, as he took the Mumbai attack to cleaners on the second day of the four-day game.

Devdhar, who has struck 20 fours and a six in his 184-ball stay at the crease so far, got support only from Vishnu Solanki (48) at the top, as the other opener Aditya Waghmode (2), Deepak Hooda (24), skipper Krunal Pandya (1) and Yusuf Pathan (2) fell cheaply.

Wicket-keeper Viraj Bhosale (27) played his part as he supported Devdhar, but the stumper failed to convert his start.