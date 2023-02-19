Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 bowling stats: Jalaj Saxena finishes leading wicket-taker with 50 wickets

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season with 50 wickets in 13 innings, including six five-wicket hauls.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 12:10 IST
Kerala's Jalaj Saxena finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

| Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season with 50 wickets in 13 innings, including six five-wicket hauls.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 batting stats: Mayank Agarwal leading run-scorer, Arpit Vasavada finishes second

The Ranji Trophy 2022/23 culminated on February 19 as Saurashtra beat Bengal by nine wickets to win its second title at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena finished as the leading wicket-taker in the red-ball tournament. The right-arm off-break bowler scalped 50 wickets in 13 innings, including six five-wicket hauls.

Mumbai’s left-arm spinner Shams Mulani finished second with 46 wickets while Bengal’s Akash Deep emerged as the leading seamer with 41 wickets from 10 matches.

Here is the list of highest wicket takers in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season:

