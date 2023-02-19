Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 batting stats: Mayank Agarwal leading run-scorer, Arpit Vasavada finishes second

Mayank Agarwal finished as the leading run-scorer in the red-ball tournament. The Karnataka captain amassed 990 runs in nine matches, with three centuries and six half-centuries.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 12:23 IST
19 February, 2023 12:23 IST
Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal topped the batting charts in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal topped the batting charts in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ranji Trophy 2022/23 culminated on February 19 as Saurashtra beat Bengal by nine wickets to win its second title at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Saurashtra’s Arpit Vasavada finished as the second highest run-scorer with 907 runs from 15 innings. Himachal Pradesh opener Prashant Chopra racked up the most centuries (5) in the season.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season:

