Ranji Trophy 2022-23 batting stats: Mayank Agarwal leading run-scorer, Arpit Vasavada finishes second

The Ranji Trophy 2022/23 culminated on February 19 as Saurashtra beat Bengal by nine wickets to win its second title at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mayank Agarwal finished as the leading run-scorer in the red-ball tournament. The Karnataka captain amassed 990 runs in nine matches, with three centuries and six half-centuries.

Saurashtra’s Arpit Vasavada finished as the second highest run-scorer with 907 runs from 15 innings. Himachal Pradesh opener Prashant Chopra racked up the most centuries (5) in the season.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season: