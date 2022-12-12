Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan in focus as Kerala faces Jharkhand in opener

How Kishan, fresh from his stunning double hundred for India, and Samson will perform in the Group C Ranji Trophy match, which opens on Tuesday, would be followed with interest.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
RANCHI 12 December, 2022 20:58 IST
RANCHI 12 December, 2022 20:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sanju Samson will be featuring in a red-ball match for Kerala after three years.

FILE PHOTO: Sanju Samson will be featuring in a red-ball match for Kerala after three years. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

How Kishan, fresh from his stunning double hundred for India, and Samson will perform in the Group C Ranji Trophy match, which opens on Tuesday, would be followed with interest.

Two men vying for the same slot in India’s white-ball setup come face to face over the next four days in a game to be played with the red ball.

How Ishan Kishan, fresh from his stunning double hundred in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram, and Sanju Samson will perform in the Group C match between Jharkhand and Kerala in the Ranji Trophy tournament, which opens on Tuesday, would be followed with interest. There is at least another batter whose stint at the wicket will also be keenly observed.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ruturaj-less Maharashtra begins quest against Dhull’s ‘new’ Delhi

Kerala’s opener Rohan Kunnummal, who had announced his return to First Class cricket by slamming three hundreds in as many innings in the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy in Rajkot earlier this year, is one of the most talked about young batters in domestic cricket. After knocking off hundreds in the Duleep Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 24-year-old also earned a call-up to the India A team for the Bangladesh tour.

The Kerala team management must be hoping Rohan and Sanju to deliver, especially in the absence of the former’s opening partner P. Rahul and Vathsal Govind, who are both unwell.

“But we have enough bench strength to overcome their absence,” Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan told Sportstar. “By recalling the vastly experienced Rohan Prem (after a couple of years), we have another option at the top of the order.”

Also Read
Ranji Trophy: Tiwary-led Bengal takes on Uttar Pradesh in battle of last season’s semifinalists

Kerala attack, featuring the likes of seamer Basil Thampi and spinners Jalaj Saxena and Sijomon Joseph, has its task cut out against the strong Jharkhand batting line-up that includes captain Virat Singh and Saurabh Tiwary. Experienced left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will lead the bowling attack, which also features seamers Sushant Mishra and Rahul Shukla.

“I think it will be keenly a contested match,” said Jharkhand’s batting coach Satish Singh. “Both the teams are quite balanced. And we are delighted that Ishan joined the team on Monday evening.”

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us