Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala in control despite Riyan Parag’s dazzling century

Assam captain Riyan Parag perpetuated his recent string of good scores with another dazzling century (116) at the ACA Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 18:55 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Riyan Parag of Assam scored 116 against Kerala in Ranji match at the ACA stadium Barsapara in Guwahati.
Riyan Parag of Assam scored 116 against Kerala in Ranji match at the ACA stadium Barsapara in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Riyan Parag of Assam scored 116 against Kerala in Ranji match at the ACA stadium Barsapara in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Assam captain Riyan Parag perpetuated his recent string of good scores with another dazzling century (116) at the ACA Stadium here on Sunday.

However, despite Riyan’s knock, Kerala held the aces in the Ranji Trophy match after reducing the host to 231 for seven at stumps on the third day. Bad light truncated the day’s proceedings as only 57 overs were bowled on the penultimate day.

The start of the day was delayed for one-and-half hours and Riyan came to bat in the second over after Basil Thampi had overnight batter S.C. Ghadigaonkar (4) edging a catch to wicketkeeper Vishnu Vinod.

The skipper started with an imperious straight drive and picked Thampi off his toes for the second boundary in the over to get into his groove quickly. There was nothing frenetic and slapdash in his batting. Riyan was neat and compact and simply punished the bad balls which were many during his stay in the middle. A short arm pull over square leg for six off M.D. Nidheesh and a cover drive for four off Thampi stood out for their beauty.

READ | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to play 150 T20 international matches

Opener Rishav Das was very much the dour partner during the 91-run four-wicket stand with Riyan. Thampi breached Rishav’s (31) defence and the batter failed to capitalise on the life he got when he was on 29.

Thampi was relentless and asked searching questions to the Assam batters and only Riyan looked comfortable facing him. But Thampi lacked support from other bowlers as they strayed in their line and were punished by Riyan.

Gokul Sharma, Assam’s most experienced batter, hung around to add 52 runs for the fifth wicket with Riyan. Jalaj Saxena foxed Gokul and had him stumped to leave Assam struggling at 168 for five. Riyan continued in the same vein and reached his century with an elegant drive for four off Nidheesh. Vishweshar Suresh gave Kerala a big lift by trapping Riyan in front. However bad light and dogged batting by Akash Sengupta (11 batting) and Mukhtar Hussain (19 batting) stalled Kerala’s hopes of wrapping up the innings quickly.

The scores

Kerala 1 st innings: 419

Assam 1 st innings: Rishav Das b Thampi 31, Rahul Hazarika b Thampi 9, Siddharth Sarmah lbw Jalaj 0, S.C. Ghadigaoankar c Vishnu b Thampi 4, Riyan Parag lbw Suresh 116, Gokul Sarma st Vishnu b Jalaj 12, Saahil Jain c Anand Krishnan b Thampi 27, Akash Sengupta batting 11, Mukhtar Hussain batting 19

Extras (b-6, lb-5, nb-1): 12

Total (for seven wkts in 62 overs):231

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-14, 3-25, 4-116, 5-168, 6-190, 7-205

Kerala bowling

Thampi 15-0-69-4, Jalaj 17-0-58-2, Shreyas 6-1-17-0, Nidheesh 12-3-41-0, Suresh 11-3-33-1, Akshay 1-0-2-0.

