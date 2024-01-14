MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first male cricketer to play 150 T20 international matches

Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first male cricketer to appear in 150 T20 international matches during the second T20I between India and Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 18:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s batter Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mohali.
India’s batter Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mohali. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s batter Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mohali. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first male cricketer to appear in 150 T20 international matches during the second T20I between India and Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling is second on the list of most international appearances with 134, followed by his international teammate George Dockrell with 128.

Virat Kohli is the second highest Indian on the list, accumulating 115 appearances for the Men in Blue so far.

In his 149 appearances so far, Rohit has scored 3853 runs at an average of 31.07. He has four international centuries in the shortest format with a highest score of 118.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC eye second win; Lineups out; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first male cricketer to play 150 T20 international matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India opts to bowl; Kohli, Jaiswal replace Gill, Tilak in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala in control despite Riyan Parag’s dazzling century
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Gujarat vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2024: Pandey misses ton, Karnataka in control ahead of final day
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first male cricketer to play 150 T20 international matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India opts to bowl; Kohli, Jaiswal replace Gill, Tilak in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: New Zealand beats Pakistan by 21 runs, leads five-match series 2-0
    AP
  4. Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket
    PTI
  5. Steve Smith relishing chance to open for Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC eye second win; Lineups out; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first male cricketer to play 150 T20 international matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India opts to bowl; Kohli, Jaiswal replace Gill, Tilak in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala in control despite Riyan Parag’s dazzling century
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Gujarat vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2024: Pandey misses ton, Karnataka in control ahead of final day
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment