IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first male cricketer to play 150 T20 international matches

Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first male cricketer to appear in 150 T20 international matches during the second T20I between India and Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling is second on the list of most international appearances with 134, followed by his international teammate George Dockrell with 128.

Virat Kohli is the second highest Indian on the list, accumulating 115 appearances for the Men in Blue so far.

In his 149 appearances so far, Rohit has scored 3853 runs at an average of 31.07. He has four international centuries in the shortest format with a highest score of 118.

