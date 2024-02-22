MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka faces moment of reckoning in quarterfinal clash against Vidarbha

Karnataka’s turn at the fork in the road has led to a last-eight outing against Vidarbha, which will not take kindly to being viewed as the easier opponent, and is sure to take the field with a chip on the shoulder.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 13:08 IST , NAGPUR - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action against Goa during the Ranji Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action against Goa during the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action against Goa during the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH/THE HINDU

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal insisted this his side is not concerned about any opponent, but proceedings on the last two days day of its Ranji Trophy encounter against Chandigarh at Hubballi suggested otherwise.

By delaying the declaration, and going through the motions with ball in hand, Karnataka did not push hard for a win. As a result, a quarterfinal clash with Saurashtra - Karnataka’s bane in recent knockout matches - was avoided.

Karnataka’s turn at the fork in the road has led to a last-eight outing against Vidarbha, which will not take kindly to being viewed as the easier opponent, and is sure to take the field with a chip on the shoulder.

READ | Ricky Bhui believes current Ranji Trophy edition has been a ‘breakthrough season’ for him

Vidarbha, the Elite Group A topper, boasts of a strong batting line-up, with the likes of Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide and Akshay Wadkar standing tall.

This is a particularly memorable moment for Nair, who will take on his former statemates. Left out of the Karnataka squad, he made the move to Vidarbha at the start of this season. The 32-year-old would like nothing more than to get a big one here and prove that he is still a force to reckon with.

Fine performances from V. Vyshak, Hardik Raj and Sharath Srinivas at Hubballi will please Karnataka. Vyshak, primarily a fast bowler, showed skill as a batter to score an unbeaten century. Vyshak’s exploits as an all-rounder adds considerably to the team balance.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top-20 of ICC Test Rankings

“I must credit Vyshak for working hard on his batting. I’ve spoken to him about how he can add value as a batsman. In his younger days, he was a proper batsman. Modern-day cricket prefers people who add two or three skills. Vyshak has taken up the challenge, and he actually asks for the chance to go out and bat in pressure situations,” Agarwal said.

Hardik, 17, came of age with a polished 82 and a four-for in the first essay. The teenager is well equipped to thrive in his first high-pressure Ranji Trophy knockout game.

Wicketkeeper-batter Srinivas will walk with confidence, having recorded his maiden First-Class hundred.

Has Karnataka picked the right opponent? Or has this lit a fire under Vidarbha?

