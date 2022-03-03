Ranji Trophy: The rise and rise of Baba Indrajith

At the start of the year, when B. Indrajith was not selected for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, he would have not dreamt of having the best season of his career.

Three months later, the 27-year-old is in the form of life with a hat-trick of tons in Ranji Trophy. “This is the result of all the hard work I put behind the scenes for the last two years. It is not often you get to score three centuries consecutively and I hope I can keep this up and climb the ladder ahead,” said Indrajith after his ton against Jharkhand on Thursday.

Indrajith added, “Even when I was not in the T20 side, I never gave up and tried to maximise every chance I got starting from Vijay Hazare.”

“There was some moisture in the wicket in the morning. Their fast bowlers were bowling well and also quick. But I knew, if we could have a partnership till lunch, the conditions will ease out. Batting became easier in the second session and when you are in good form, you tend to find those boundaries easily without any risks," said the TN vice-captain.