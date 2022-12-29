Ranji Trophy: Goa faces uphill battle despite putting up good fight against Karnataka

Goa provided brave resistance to prevent Karnataka’s march on the third day of their Ranji Trophy encounter here on Thursday.

Disciplined knocks from Suyash Prabhudessai (87, 165b, 12x4), Siddhesh Lad (63, 84b, 10x4, 1x6) and captain Darshan Misal (66 batting, 134b, 9x4, 1x6) took Goa to 321 for eight. The home team, however, is still 282 runs behind Karnataka’s mammoth first-innings total of 603 for seven declared.

Left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde made his mark by taking the wickets of overnight batters Sumiran Amonkar and Prabhudessai. While Amonkar was taken by wicketkeeper B.R. Sharath, Prabhudessai was stuck on the crease and trapped leg-before.

Karnataka then had to contend with Lad, who looked supremely confident. He eased back to make room and cut anything short and presented the full face to half-volleys. Goa made rapid strides when Lad and Misal got together for a 65-run sixth-wicket stand.

A brilliant catch by Nikin Jose shifted the momentum in Karnataka’s way. Jose moved swiftly to his right to hold on to a chance offered by Lad, who edged an outswinger from pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Two quick dismissals followed. Arjun Tendulkar was caught by Sharath down the leg for a golden duck, and Mohit Redkar was snapped up by offspinner K. Gowtham.

Tailender Lakshay Garg (20 n.o., 46b, 2x4, 1x6) provided Misal with a reliable company in the evening session. The pair stuck around for 16.1 overs to finish proceedings on a high. Lakshay even had some fun, charging down the track and smashing Gowtham for a six over mid-wicket.

As the end of play approached, Misal and Garg were pulled up by the umpires for wasting time. Garg was not permitted to exchange his helmet for a cap, while Misal was stopped from having a long chat with Misal in the middle of the over.

Despite Karnataka’s best effort, Goa’s first innings did not come to a close. If the home side shows this same fighting spirit on the last day, it could earn a creditable draw.