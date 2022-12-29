Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Goa faces uphill battle despite putting up good fight against Karnataka

Disciplined knocks from Suyash Prabhudessai (87, 165b, 12x4), Siddhesh Lad (63, 84b, 10x4, 1x6) and captain Darshan Misal (66 batting, 134b, 9x4, 1x6) took Goa to 321 for eight.

Ashwin Achal
29 December, 2022 18:30 IST
29 December, 2022 18:30 IST
Goa’s Mohit Redkar is caught by R. Samarth at slip in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.

Goa’s Mohit Redkar is caught by R. Samarth at slip in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal

Disciplined knocks from Suyash Prabhudessai (87, 165b, 12x4), Siddhesh Lad (63, 84b, 10x4, 1x6) and captain Darshan Misal (66 batting, 134b, 9x4, 1x6) took Goa to 321 for eight.

Goa provided brave resistance to prevent Karnataka’s march on the third day of their Ranji Trophy encounter here on Thursday.

Disciplined knocks from Suyash Prabhudessai (87, 165b, 12x4), Siddhesh Lad (63, 84b, 10x4, 1x6) and captain Darshan Misal (66 batting, 134b, 9x4, 1x6) took Goa to 321 for eight. The home team, however, is still 282 runs behind Karnataka’s mammoth first-innings total of 603 for seven declared.

Left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde made his mark by taking the wickets of overnight batters Sumiran Amonkar and Prabhudessai. While Amonkar was taken by wicketkeeper B.R. Sharath, Prabhudessai was stuck on the crease and trapped leg-before.

Karnataka then had to contend with Lad, who looked supremely confident. He eased back to make room and cut anything short and presented the full face to half-volleys. Goa made rapid strides when Lad and Misal got together for a 65-run sixth-wicket stand.

A brilliant catch by Nikin Jose shifted the momentum in Karnataka’s way. Jose moved swiftly to his right to hold on to a chance offered by Lad, who edged an outswinger from pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Two quick dismissals followed. Arjun Tendulkar was caught by Sharath down the leg for a golden duck, and Mohit Redkar was snapped up by offspinner K. Gowtham.

Tailender Lakshay Garg (20 n.o., 46b, 2x4, 1x6) provided Misal with a reliable company in the evening session. The pair stuck around for 16.1 overs to finish proceedings on a high. Lakshay even had some fun, charging down the track and smashing Gowtham for a six over mid-wicket.

As the end of play approached, Misal and Garg were pulled up by the umpires for wasting time. Garg was not permitted to exchange his helmet for a cap, while Misal was stopped from having a long chat with Misal in the middle of the over.

Despite Karnataka’s best effort, Goa’s first innings did not come to a close. If the home side shows this same fighting spirit on the last day, it could earn a creditable draw.

The score:
Karnataka - 1st innings: 603/7 declared
Goa - 1st innings: Sumiran Amonkar c Sharath b Hegde 30, Amogh Desai b More 5, Suyash Prabhudessai lbw Hegde 87, Snehal Kauthankar c Pandey b Gowtham 21, Siddhesh Lad c Jose b Vyshak 63, Eknath Kerkar lbw b Gowtham 5, Darshan Misal (batting) 66, Arjun Tendulkar c Sharath b Vyshak 0, Mohit Redkar c Samarth b Gowtham 6, Lakshay Garg (batting) 20,
Extras (b-4, lb-11, w-2, nb-1): 18; Total (for eight wkts, in 109 overs): 321.
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-64, 3-128, 4-171, 5-196, 6-261, 7-263, 8-270.
Karnataka bowling
Kaverappa 16.5-6-55-0, More 18.1-10-17-1, Gowtham 35-9-109-3, Vyshak 14-3-46-2, Hegde 25-4-79-2.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us