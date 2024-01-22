Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala 47/3, needs 280 more vs Mumbai; J&K needs 38 vs Odisha with 4 wickets left

- January 22, 2024 10:02Kerala vs Mumbai
MR Praveen Chandran from the ground: Kerala loses three wickets inside the first 30 minutes. Dhawal Kulkarni drew the first blood by dismissing Jalaj and he followed it up with Krishna Prasad’s wicket. Shams Mulani got into the act by sharing Rohan Kunnammal. Kerala in trouble, 47/3. Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby are at the crease.
- January 22, 2024 10:00Kerala 47/3; needs 280 more vs Mumbai
Mumbai has its tail up! After Dhawal Kulkarni made early inroads, Shams Mulani comes in and removes opener Rohan Kunnummal on 26.
- January 22, 2024 09:57Assam 148/7; needs 215 more vs Andhra
Akash Sengupta has provided able support to SC Ghadigaonkar after the fall of Riyan Parag. The partnership is worth 25 runs now and has frustrated Andhra bowling.
- January 22, 2024 09:54J&K 111/6; needs 38 more vs Odisha
ANOTHER WICKET! Sunil Kumar Roul brings about the end of Fazil Rashid. Odisha just four wickets now surely has a sniff of victory.
- January 22, 2024 09:53Kerala 41/2; needs 286 more vs Mumbai
Dhawal Kulkarni gets another one. Krishna Prasad departs for four runs off nine balls. Two quick wickets for Mumbai!
- January 22, 2024 09:47J&K 110/5; needs 39 more vs Odisha
Sunil Kumar Roul gets the wicket of Auqib Nabi to give a glimmer of hope to Odisha. Jammu & Kashmir is just 39 runs away with Abdul Samad nearing a half century. Is there a twist in the tale here?
- January 22, 2024 09:42Goa 94/2; trails by 83 runs
V Vyshak gets the wicket of the half-centurion Siddharth KV. His stay ends on 57 off 75 deliveries.
- January 22, 2024 09:39Kerala 31/1; needs 296 more vs Mumbai
The first wicket for Mumbai comes with Dhawal Kulkarni cleaning up Jalaj Saxena on 16.
- January 22, 2024 09:34Punjab vs Tripura
Start of play on Day 4 delayed due to bad light.
- January 22, 2024 09:33Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar
Start of play on Day 4 delayed due to bad light.
- January 22, 2024 09:30Assam 123/7; needs 240 more vs Andhra
One brings two. Lalith Mohan gets another wicket by castling Siddharth Sarmah.
- January 22, 2024 09:29Assam 123/6; needs 240 more vs Andhra
IT IS THE BIG WICKET! Lalith Mohan ensures that Riyan Parag holes out to Hanuma Vihari. The Assam captain departs for 75 off 54 deliveries. He hit five sixes and as many fours during his stay.
- January 22, 2024 09:16J&K 85/4; needs 64 more vs Odisha
Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad have made a cautious start to the day and wiped off 13 runs from the target.
- January 22, 2024 09:12Assam 107/5; needs 256 runs more vs Andhra
Assam is past 100 runs now with captain Riyan Parag continuing in the same aggressive vein. He is on 67 of 45 and has brought up a 50-run stand with SC Ghadigaonkar who is batting on 11 off 47.
- January 22, 2024 09:05Bengal vs Chhattisgarh
The start of play on Day 4 has been delayed due to bad light.
- January 22, 2024 08:56Assam 87/5; needs 276 runs more vs Andhra
Riyan Parag has raced to a 31-ball half century. That has been the lone silver lining for Assam which is otherwise staring at a massive defeat.
- January 22, 2024 08:22J&K vs Odisha - Hanging in the balance
Jammu & Kashmir needs 77 runs to win on the final day while Odisha is six wickets away from getting the full quota of points.
- January 22, 2024 08:19Mumbai vs Kerala - Day 3 Report
- January 22, 2024 07:48Scores and results
Assam 81/5 & 160 vs Andhra 188 & 334/9
Punjab 78/7 vs Tripura
Chhattisgarh 27/2 vs Bengal 381/8d
J&K 72/4 & 180 vs Odisha 130 & 198
Gujarat 86/2 vs Chandigarh
Goa 93/1, 321 vs Karnataka 498/9d
Services 315/3 vs Jharkhand 316
Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 129 runs vs Railways
Madhya Pradesh won by 86 runs vs Delhi
Rajasthan won by 10 wickets vs Maharashtra
Haryana won by an innings and 338 runs vs Manipur
Hyderabad won by an innings and 198 runs vs Sikkim
Saurashtra won by 238 runs vs Vidarbha
Pondicherry won by 55 runs vs Uttarakhand
Meghalaya won by an innings and 128 runs vs Nagaland
Mizoram won by 8 wickets vs Arunachal Pradesh
