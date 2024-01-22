Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala 47/3, needs 280 more vs Mumbai; J&K needs 38 vs Odisha with 4 wickets left

Kerala vs Mumbai

MR Praveen Chandran from the ground: Kerala loses three wickets inside the first 30 minutes. Dhawal Kulkarni drew the first blood by dismissing Jalaj and he followed it up with Krishna Prasad’s wicket. Shams Mulani got into the act by sharing Rohan Kunnammal. Kerala in trouble, 47/3. Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby are at the crease.