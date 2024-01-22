MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala 47/3, needs 280 more vs Mumbai; J&K needs 38 vs Odisha with 4 wickets left

Ranji Trophy Score Today: Catch the live score and updates from Day 4 of the Round 3 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 22, 2024 10:02 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane during Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane during Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane during Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Round 3 Ranji Trophy matches.

  • January 22, 2024 10:02
    Kerala vs Mumbai

    MR Praveen Chandran from the ground: Kerala loses three wickets inside the first 30 minutes. Dhawal Kulkarni drew the first blood by dismissing Jalaj and he followed it up with Krishna Prasad’s wicket. Shams Mulani got into the act by sharing Rohan Kunnammal. Kerala in trouble, 47/3. Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby are at the crease.

  • January 22, 2024 10:00
    Kerala 47/3; needs 280 more vs Mumbai

    Mumbai has its tail up! After Dhawal Kulkarni made early inroads, Shams Mulani comes in and removes opener Rohan Kunnummal on 26.

  • January 22, 2024 09:57
    Assam 148/7; needs 215 more vs Andhra

    Akash Sengupta has provided able support to SC Ghadigaonkar after the fall of Riyan Parag. The partnership is worth 25 runs now and has frustrated Andhra bowling.

  • January 22, 2024 09:54
    J&K 111/6; needs 38 more vs Odisha

    ANOTHER WICKET! Sunil Kumar Roul brings about the end of Fazil Rashid. Odisha just four wickets now surely has a sniff of victory.

  • January 22, 2024 09:53
    Kerala 41/2; needs 286 more vs Mumbai

    Dhawal Kulkarni gets another one. Krishna Prasad departs for four runs off nine balls. Two quick wickets for Mumbai!

  • January 22, 2024 09:47
    J&K 110/5; needs 39 more vs Odisha

    Sunil Kumar Roul gets the wicket of Auqib Nabi to give a glimmer of hope to Odisha. Jammu & Kashmir is just 39 runs away with Abdul Samad nearing a half century. Is there a twist in the tale here?

  • January 22, 2024 09:42
    Goa 94/2; trails by 83 runs

    V Vyshak gets the wicket of the half-centurion Siddharth KV. His stay ends on 57 off 75 deliveries.

  • January 22, 2024 09:39
    Kerala 31/1; needs 296 more vs Mumbai

    The first wicket for Mumbai comes with Dhawal Kulkarni cleaning up Jalaj Saxena on 16.

  • January 22, 2024 09:34
    Punjab vs Tripura

    Start of play on Day 4 delayed due to bad light.

  • January 22, 2024 09:33
    Uttar Pradesh vs Bihar

    Start of play on Day 4 delayed due to bad light.

  • January 22, 2024 09:30
    Assam 123/7; needs 240 more vs Andhra

    One brings two. Lalith Mohan gets another wicket by castling Siddharth Sarmah. 

  • January 22, 2024 09:29
    Assam 123/6; needs 240 more vs Andhra

    IT IS THE BIG WICKET! Lalith Mohan ensures that Riyan Parag holes out to Hanuma Vihari. The Assam captain departs for 75 off 54 deliveries. He hit five sixes and as many fours during his stay.

  • January 22, 2024 09:16
    J&K 85/4; needs 64 more vs Odisha

    Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad have made a cautious start to the day and wiped off 13 runs from the target.

  • January 22, 2024 09:12
    Assam 107/5; needs 256 runs more vs Andhra

    Assam is past 100 runs now with captain Riyan Parag continuing in the same aggressive vein. He is on 67 of 45 and has brought up a 50-run stand with SC Ghadigaonkar who is batting on 11 off 47.

  • January 22, 2024 09:05
    Bengal vs Chhattisgarh

    The start of play on Day 4 has been delayed due to bad light.

  • January 22, 2024 08:56
    Assam 87/5; needs 276 runs more vs Andhra

    Riyan Parag has raced to a 31-ball half century. That has been the lone silver lining for Assam which is otherwise staring at a massive defeat.

  • January 22, 2024 08:22
    J&K vs Odisha - Hanging in the balance

    Jammu & Kashmir needs 77 runs to win on the final day while Odisha is six wickets away from getting the full quota of points.

  • January 22, 2024 08:19
    Mumbai vs Kerala - Day 3 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Mumbai batters set up tough target for Kerala

    Fifties from Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani, combined with contributions from the tail, allowed Mumbai to set a target of 327 runs. By the end of Day 3, Kerala had wiped off 24 from the target without losing a wicket.

  • January 22, 2024 08:18
    Karnataka vs Goa - Day 3 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Nikin Jose ton puts Karnataka ahead against Goa

    From an overnight 253 for four, Karnataka rode on Nikin Jose’s second First-Class century (107, 215b, 6x4) to take a 177-run lead

  • January 22, 2024 07:48
    Scores and results

    Assam 81/5 & 160 vs Andhra 188 & 334/9

    Punjab 78/7 vs Tripura 

    Chhattisgarh 27/2 vs Bengal 381/8d

    J&K 72/4 & 180 vs Odisha 130 & 198

    Gujarat 86/2 vs Chandigarh

    Goa 93/1, 321 vs Karnataka 498/9d

    Services 315/3 vs Jharkhand 316

    Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 129 runs vs Railways

    Madhya Pradesh won by 86 runs vs Delhi

    Rajasthan won by 10 wickets vs Maharashtra

    Haryana won by an innings and 338 runs vs Manipur

    Hyderabad won by an innings and 198 runs vs Sikkim

    Saurashtra won by 238 runs vs Vidarbha

    Pondicherry won by 55 runs vs Uttarakhand

    Meghalaya won by an innings and 128 runs vs Nagaland

    Mizoram won by 8 wickets vs Arunachal Pradesh

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian wrestling in 2024: Some see a beacon of hope, others a smokescreen
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala 47/3, needs 280 more vs Mumbai; J&K needs 38 vs Odisha with 4 wickets left
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Ukraine’s Yastremska upsets Azarenka to make quarters
    AFP
  4. American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event
    AFP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala 47/3, needs 280 more vs Mumbai; J&K needs 38 vs Odisha with 4 wickets left
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi slumps to 86-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Mumbai batters set up tough target for Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram spin Tamil Nadu to innings win over Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Nikin Jose ton puts Karnataka ahead against Goa
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian wrestling in 2024: Some see a beacon of hope, others a smokescreen
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala 47/3, needs 280 more vs Mumbai; J&K needs 38 vs Odisha with 4 wickets left
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Ukraine’s Yastremska upsets Azarenka to make quarters
    AFP
  4. American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event
    AFP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment