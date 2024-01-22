MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023/24 Points Table after Round 3: Haryana, Mumbai, Gujarat, Baroda top of respective groups

Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Check the full standings and points table after Round 3.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 17:49 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action.
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Here are the elite group and plate standings after three rounds of fixtures in Ranji Trophy 2023/24

POOL A

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points
1. Haryana 3 2 0 1 2.772 14
2. Vidarbha 3 2 1 0 1.187 13
3. Maharashtra 3 1 1 1 1.297 10
4. Saurashtra 3 1 1 1 1.509 9
5. Rajasthan 3 1 0 2 1.052 9
6. Services 3 0 1 2 1.382 6
7. Jharkhand 3 0 0 3 0.392 3
8. Manipur 3 0 3 0 0.210 0

POOL B

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points
1. Mumbai 3 3 0 0 1.908 20
2. Chhattisgarh 3 1 0 2 2.121 11
3. Andhra 3 1 1 1 0.919 9
4. UP 3 0 0 3 1.269 5
5. Bengal 3 0 0 3 1.222 5
6. Kerala 3 0 1 2 0.726 4
7. Bihar 3 0 1 2 0.405 2
8. Assam 3 0 2 1 0.664 1

POOL C

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points
1. Gujarat 3 2 0 1 1.134 13
2. Karnataka 3 1 1 1 1.340 9
3. Tamil Nadu 3 1 1 1 1.434 8
4. Tripura 3 1 0 2 1.986 8
5. Railways 3 0 1 2 1.225 6
6. Goa 3 0 1 2 0.806 4
7. Chandigarh 3 0 0 3 0.331 3
8. Punjab 3 0 1 2 0.527 2

POOL D

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points
1. Baroda 3 3 0 0 1.662 19
2. Pondicherry 3 2 1 0 1.125 12
3. Madhya Pradesh 3 1 0 2 1.226 10
4. J&K 3 1 0 2 0.710 8
5. Uttarakhand 3 1 1 1 0.860 7
6. HP 3 0 2 1 0.895 3
7. Odisha 3 0 2 1 0.773 3
8. Delhi 3 0 2 1 0.733 1

PLATE

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points
1. Hyderabad 3 3 0 0 5.939 21
2. Meghalaya 3 2 1 0 1.514 14
3. Sikkim 3 2 1 0 1.119 13
4. Mizoram 3 1 1 1 0.981 9
5. Nagaland 3 0 2 1 0.482 1
6. Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 3 0 0.317 0

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

