Ranji Trophy 2023/24 Points Table after Round 3: Haryana, Mumbai, Gujarat, Baroda top of respective groups

Here are the elite group and plate standings after three rounds of fixtures in Ranji Trophy 2023/24
POOL A
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Haryana
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 2.772
| 14
| 2.
| Vidarbha
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 1.187
| 13
| 3.
| Maharashtra
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 1.297
| 10
| 4.
| Saurashtra
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 1.509
| 9
| 5.
| Rajasthan
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 1.052
| 9
| 6.
| Services
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 1.382
| 6
| 7.
| Jharkhand
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 0.392
| 3
| 8.
| Manipur
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0.210
| 0
POOL B
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Mumbai
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 1.908
| 20
| 2.
| Chhattisgarh
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 2.121
| 11
| 3.
| Andhra
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 0.919
| 9
| 4.
| UP
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 1.269
| 5
| 5.
| Bengal
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 1.222
| 5
| 6.
| Kerala
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 0.726
| 4
| 7.
| Bihar
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 0.405
| 2
| 8.
| Assam
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 0.664
| 1
POOL C
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Gujarat
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 1.134
| 13
| 2.
| Karnataka
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 1.340
| 9
| 3.
| Tamil Nadu
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 1.434
| 8
| 4.
| Tripura
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 1.986
| 8
| 5.
| Railways
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 1.225
| 6
| 6.
| Goa
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 0.806
| 4
| 7.
| Chandigarh
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 0.331
| 3
| 8.
| Punjab
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 2
| 0.527
| 2
POOL D
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Baroda
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 1.662
| 19
| 2.
| Pondicherry
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 1.125
| 12
| 3.
| Madhya Pradesh
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 1.226
| 10
| 4.
| J&K
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 2
| 0.710
| 8
| 5.
| Uttarakhand
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 0.860
| 7
| 6.
| HP
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 0.895
| 3
| 7.
| Odisha
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 0.773
| 3
| 8.
| Delhi
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 0.733
| 1
PLATE
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Hyderabad
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 5.939
| 21
| 2.
| Meghalaya
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 1.514
| 14
| 3.
| Sikkim
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 1.119
| 13
| 4.
| Mizoram
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 0.981
| 9
| 5.
| Nagaland
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 1
| 0.482
| 1
| 6.
| Arunachal Pradesh
| 3
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0.317
| 0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE