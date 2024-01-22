Ranji Trophy 2023/24 Points Table after Round 3: Haryana, Mumbai, Gujarat, Baroda top of respective groups

Here are the elite group and plate standings after three rounds of fixtures in Ranji Trophy 2023/24

POOL A

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Haryana 3 2 0 1 2.772 14 2. Vidarbha 3 2 1 0 1.187 13 3. Maharashtra 3 1 1 1 1.297 10 4. Saurashtra 3 1 1 1 1.509 9 5. Rajasthan 3 1 0 2 1.052 9 6. Services 3 0 1 2 1.382 6 7. Jharkhand 3 0 0 3 0.392 3 8. Manipur 3 0 3 0 0.210 0

POOL B

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Mumbai 3 3 0 0 1.908 20 2. Chhattisgarh 3 1 0 2 2.121 11 3. Andhra 3 1 1 1 0.919 9 4. UP 3 0 0 3 1.269 5 5. Bengal 3 0 0 3 1.222 5 6. Kerala 3 0 1 2 0.726 4 7. Bihar 3 0 1 2 0.405 2 8. Assam 3 0 2 1 0.664 1

POOL C

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Gujarat 3 2 0 1 1.134 13 2. Karnataka 3 1 1 1 1.340 9 3. Tamil Nadu 3 1 1 1 1.434 8 4. Tripura 3 1 0 2 1.986 8 5. Railways 3 0 1 2 1.225 6 6. Goa 3 0 1 2 0.806 4 7. Chandigarh 3 0 0 3 0.331 3 8. Punjab 3 0 1 2 0.527 2

POOL D

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Baroda 3 3 0 0 1.662 19 2. Pondicherry 3 2 1 0 1.125 12 3. Madhya Pradesh 3 1 0 2 1.226 10 4. J&K 3 1 0 2 0.710 8 5. Uttarakhand 3 1 1 1 0.860 7 6. HP 3 0 2 1 0.895 3 7. Odisha 3 0 2 1 0.773 3 8. Delhi 3 0 2 1 0.733 1

PLATE

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Hyderabad 3 3 0 0 5.939 21 2. Meghalaya 3 2 1 0 1.514 14 3. Sikkim 3 2 1 0 1.119 13 4. Mizoram 3 1 1 1 0.981 9 5. Nagaland 3 0 2 1 0.482 1 6. Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 3 0 0.317 0