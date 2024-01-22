Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests vs England for personal reasons

Former India captain Virat Kohli has withdrawn his name from the squad for the first two Tests against England, the BCCI announced on Monday.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” stated the board.

“The BCCI respects his decision, and the board and team management have extended their support to the star batter and are confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” the statement added.

The selection committee has yet to name the replacement.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire batter Harry Brook has also flown home from England’s tour of India for personal reasons. Surrey’s Dan Lawrence has been named as his replacement but Brook could return later in the five-match series.

When India last hosted England in 2021, it won the series 3-1.