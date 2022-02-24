Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 1 Live Score: Sarfaraz Khan takes Mumbai past 50; TN 57/1 at lunch; Pujara falls cheaply vs Odisha

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the second round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: The debutant left-arm pacer Rahul Sharma strikes. Aravind edges to second slip as the ball springs up from length to freeze his arms away from the body, once again. He departs for 23 after a stoic stand for nearly two hours. In walks the in-form veteran, Paras Dogra.

Saurashtra vs Odisha | After a solid start by openers Harvik Desai and Snell Patel, Saurashtra have lost three quick wickets including that of Cheteshwar Pujara. Debabrata Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera with a wicket each. Saurashtra are 85/3 in 27 overs.

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Y. B. Sarangi: Lunch: Bengal 72/3 in 30 overs, Sayan Sekhar Mandal batting 22, Anustup Majumdar batting 1. Sayan and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury put on 47 runs for the third wicket. Ritwik got out minutes before the lunch. Stepped out to play Tanay Thyagarajan to mid on.

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: Yuvraj gets the breakthrough. A deserving wicket for his hard grind since morning. After a near flawless stroll to 49, Neyan nicks one away from his body to second slip and misses out on a maiden first-class fifty. Pondicherry 65/1 in 25.1 overs. Pavan Deshpande has walked in at 3.

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: Yuvraj returns for another spell, replacing Amit Mishra. He continues to pump in sharp bouncers to Aravind and sets him up with a quicker delivery on the full outside off. Aravind hangs his bat away from his feet and the leading-edge lobs over the point fielder for four.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Pitch is playing true for now. Mumbai's team selection and decision to bat indicates it's expected to turn. Amit Yadav, the offie, was brought on in the 10th over. Sarfaraz's first boundary is off the 36th ball he faces. But the fact that it's an upper cut off Shreekant Wagh indicates that these are ominous signs for Goa. Mumbai 47/3

Gujarat vs Kerala |P.K. Ajith Kumar: For a change, Edhen Apple Tom didn’t take a wicket with his first ball in a First-Class inning (as he has done on both occasions thus far in his career), but the dream continues for the 17-year-old. He has taken a wicket in his second over, with a ball that bounced and made opener Saurav Chouhan glove it to the second slip. Saurav had been looking good though during his maiden First-Class innings (25, 32b, 5x4), timing his shots sweetly. Gujarat then lost another wicket off the very next ball, with Basil Thampi, coming into the attack for this first time, trapping Manprit Junjeja lbw for three. Gujarat is in considerable trouble at 34 for four. Het Patel is yet to score, and Umang Kumar is on two.

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: Fifty up for the openers in 18 overs. Neyan and Aravind have begun in contrasting styles to negate the three seamers - Amit, Rahul and Yuvraj - who have been rotated in multiple spells. First sight of spin, as left-armer Akash Pandey enters the attack.

Gujarat vs Kerala | Kerala are all over Gujarat at the moment. Nidheesh and Edhen have carved out the top order; the latter removing S D Chauhan for 25 to leave the opposition reeling at 33/3 in 10 overs.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Lakshay Garg seems to have hurt his ankle in his follow-through. After rolling the Mumbai top-order on the mat, the Goa pacer tumbles in his follow through. At the drinks break, Mumbai 37/3.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Lakshay Garg is on a roll. Has gotten rid of Shaw, Aakarshit Gomel and Rahane - the last two in the same over - in the first spell. Mumbai in a spot of bother. 30/3

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: Former Kerala all-rounder and Pondicherry selector Raiphi Vincent Gomez is among the few people who have walked in to view the first hour's play. He has his eyes on young Neyan who has gotten off to a confident start with 26 runs off 31 balls, including six fours.

Gujarat vs Kerala | P.K. Ajith Kumar: Good morning from rather a cold, foggy Rajkot. The match began half an hour late because of the fog. Kerala has won the toss and has chosen to bowl. And M.D. Nidheesh, one of the two changes, has justified that decision by taking a wicket with the fourth ball of the innings: he had Kathan Patel caught at slip. Batter Salman Nizar is the other change in the Kerala eleven. The two players omitted are S. Sreesanth and Manu Krishnan. So Kerala has decided to lengthen its batting line-up at the expense of a pacer. Gujarat has brought in Saurav Chouhan in place of captain Priyank Panchal, who has been included in the Indian Test team. He has begun well on his First-Class debut. He is 12 not out off five balls. Gujarat 12 for one, with captain Bhargav Merai yet to open his account.

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: Left-arm seamer Rahul Sharma comes in as first change. Replaces Amit Mishra. He finds the outside-edge off Neyan first ball who slashes hard at a wide delivery outside the off-stump. The ball flies over a diving gully fielder for four.

Andhra vs Services | M.R. Praveen Chandran: Andhra 22/1 after electing to bat. Opener Gnaneshwar bowled by Pathania for a duck in the first over. Three changes in the Andhra squad. Under-19 World Cupper Shaik Rasheed (9) and Girinath at the crease.

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Y. B. Sarangi: After one hour's play on day one, Bengal's at 24/2, losing both its openers. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was bowled by Ravi Teja in the second over for a duck. Sudip Gharami (14) was caught behind off first change bowler Punnaiah's second over. Good purchase for Hyderabad seamers from the surface early in the morning at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: After being beaten consistently in the first couple of overs, Negan gets off the blocks with a wristy push through mid-wicket for four. Mishra offers another fuller delivery which the 18-year-old carves through backward point for another four. Impressive start for Yuvraj Singh from the opposite end. He continues to hit the deck hard and rush the batter (Aravind) onto the backfoot. Continues his spell with two maidens on the trot.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: 4th over. Lakshay Garg forces a nick off Prithvi Shaw's blade and Darshan Misal pouches it at second slip. 11/1

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas: Pondicherry have backed openers Neyan Kangayan and Aravind K who had forgetful first-class debuts in the first round. While Neyan registered scores of 16 and 7, Aravind fell for 26 and 8 in two innings. Meanwhile, Railways, who had a fine outing against Karnataka at the same venue, will aim to expose the top-order that has looked timid barring Paras Dogra. Seamer Yuvraj Singh who registered a five-for against Karnataka on debut will be one to watch out for. Neyan and Aravind open the batting for Pondy. Seamer Amit Mishra with the new ball for Railways.

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Bengal have lost skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran for a four-ball duck, Ravi Teja with the breakthrough.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar - Mumbai won the toss, elected to bat. Prashant Solanki makes his debut, replaces Siddharth Raut.

Railways vs Puducherry | Lalith Kalidas chimes in: Railways has won the toss, elects to field against Pondicherry. Two changes for Railways: Rahul, Akash in; Himanshu Sangwan, Avinash Yadav out. Meanwhile, just as many changes for Puducherry as well: Two changes: Sidak, Subodh in; Ashith, Vijay R out

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav from Guwahati: The toss for TN vs Chhattisgarh game has been delayed. the pitch is wet and there is shortly going to be an inspection after which we will know when the toss could happen.

Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 2: Toss Updates 1. Arunachal Pradesh has won the toss & elected to bat against Nagaland. 2. Baroda has won the toss and elected to field against Chandigarh. 3. Jharkhand has won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi. 4. Sikkim has won the toss and elected to field against Bihar. 5. Mizoram has won the toss and elected to field against Manipur. 6. Railways has won the toss and elected to field against Pondicherry. 7. Hyderabad has won the toss and elected to field against Bengal. 8. Haryana has won the toss and elected to field against Punjab. 9. Uttar Pradesh has won the toss and elected to field against Assam. 10. Saurashtra has won the toss and elected to bat against Odisha. 11. Rajasthan has won the toss and elected to field against Uttarakhand. 12. Mumbai has won the toss and elected to bat against Goa. 13. Andhra has won the toss and elected to bat against Services. 14. Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat against Maharashtra. 15. Himachal Pradesh has won the toss and elected to bat against Tripura. 16. Karnataka has won the toss and elected to bat against J & K. 17. Tamil Nadu has won the toss and elected to bat against Chhattisgarh. 18. Meghalaya won the toss and elected to bat against Madhya Pradesh. 19. Kerala has won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat.

The second round of India's premier red-ball competition begins today.

All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Odisha in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will once again be in action. They will be keen on extending their form from last game.

In another clash, Tamil Nadu, the Vijay Hazare Trophy runner-up, will play Chhattisgarh in Guwahati (Preview).