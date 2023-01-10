Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5 match taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.

Unadkat on fire, again!

Unadkat strikes again, removes debutant Santosh Goud, caught brilliantly at second slip. Hyderabad 20 for 3 in 10.3 overs.

Kerala in shambles v Services

Services reduces Kerala to 22/4. Opening bowlers Poonia and Pathania share the spoils with two wickets each. Rahul P, Jalaj Saxena, Rohan Prem and Vathsal Govind fall for single-digit scores.

Hyderabad 16/2 in 8.4 overs

V.V. Subrahmanyam updates from Hyderabad: Left-arm pacer and Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat strikes twice to remove Hyd captain Tanmay Agarwal (2) bowled and Alankrith Agarwal caught at 2nd slip after the home team elected to bat. Hyderabad 16 for two in 8.2 overs.

Mumbai 123/1 (23 4) v Assam

Mumbai’s opening partnership is broken. Musheer Khan is caught behind. Loud cheers by Assam players, says Shayan.

Ruturaj retires hurt

Dipak Ragav informs from Pune: Worry for Maharashtra. Ruturaj has retired hurt. had hit 5 boundaries and looked good. Rahul Tripathi walks in. Maharashtra 26/0

Lots of young kids in their cricketing whites cheering for the home team loudly. pic.twitter.com/NABY6Llxex — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) January 10, 2023

Students line-up to watch Shaw

Shayan from Guwahati: Students from a local school have turned up to watch the Ranji Trophy game between Assam and Mumbai. They are chanting ‘Riyan Riyan’, ‘Assam, Assam’ to support the home team.

The students from a nearby school have come to watch the match during their sports period. Kids are excited to watch Prithvi Shaw bat and want Virat Kohli, who is here for the India-Sri Lanka ODI to meet them and take pictures. “Virat sir ayenge kya,” one of them asked.

Hyderabad 15/1 (5) v Saurashtra

Hyderabad opted to bat first against Saurashtra on its home turf. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat cleaned up his counterpart Tanmay Agarwal for just two runs in the third over. Hyderabad 15/1 in 5 overs.

Mumbai 103/0 (19) v Assam

Shayan: Assam won the toss against Mumbai and opted to bowl, to make the most of the early morning conditions. But so far, it has failed to make an impact as Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan have made Assam bowlers toil hard. While Musheer, coming in for Yashasvi Jaiswal, held the fort at one end, Shaw looked in control as he brought up his 16th first-class fifty with a classy boundary through the deep extra cover.

Crafting his innings with 11 fours and a six, Shaw has stood firm to guide Mumbai past 109 in just 19 overs. A bunch of young fans have gathered near the ground and are chanting ‘Riyan Riyan’ as Riyan Parag bowls his third over. 100 up for Mumbai.

TOSS Updates Sikkim v Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group: Arunachal Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bat. Bengal v Baroda, Elite Group A: Baroda won the Toss and elected to bat. Meghalaya v Manipur, Plate Group: Manipur won the Toss and elected to field. Assam v Mumbai, Elite Group B: Assam won the Toss and elected to field Chhattisgarh v Jharkhand, Elite Group C: Chhattisgarh won the Toss and elected to field. Karnataka v Rajasthan, Elite Group C: Rajasthan won the Toss and elected to bat. Hyderabad v Saurashtra, Elite Group B: Hyderabad Won the Toss and elected to bat. Kerala v Services, Elite Group C: Kerala won the Toss and elected to bat. Goa v Pondicherry, Elite Group C: Pondicherry won the Toss and elected to field. Tamil Nadu v Maharashtra, Elite Group B: Tamil Nadu won the Toss and elected to field Madhya Pradesh v Gujarat, Elite Group D: Madhya Pradesh won the Toss and elected to bat Railways v Tripura - Elite Group D: Tripura won the Toss and elected to bat. Himachal Pradesh v Odisha - Elite Group A: Himachal Pradesh won the Toss and elected to Field Bihar v Mizoram, Plate Group: Mizoram won the Toss and elected to field. Punjab v Jammu & Kashmir - Elite Group D: Toss delayed Haryana v Nagaland - Elite Group A: Toss delayed Delhi v Andhra Pradesh - Elite Group B: Toss delayed Chandigarh v Vidarbha - Elite Group D: Toss delayed Uttar Pradesh v Uttarakhand - Elite Group A: Toss delayed .

Kerala v Services

M. R. Praveen Chandran from Thumba: Sijomon Joseph calls it right, Kerala to bat. Vatsal Govind in for Shoun Roger. M. D. Nidheesh is in for N. P. Basil and Salman Nizar in for Rohan Kunnummal. Jalaj and Rahul open for Kerala

Shaw charge for Mumbai

Shayan tells: A well-deserved half-century for Prithvi Shaw. Crafting his innings with nine boundaries and a six, Shaw has managed to score his second half-century in this edition of the tournament.

Assam’s plans of bowling first have not worked so far. Mumbai 65-0.

Ruturaj returns for Maharashtra

S Dipak Ragav from Pune: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddhesh Veer open the batting for Maharashtra. Rutu starts off with a confident push through covers off L. Vignesh. Two changes for TN. Sandeep Warrier comes back for Trilok Nag. Left arm spinner S Ajith Ram comes for Shahrukh Khan.

Special fans in attendance

Karnataka v Rajasthan

Rajasthan has opted to bat first at the Alur Cricket Ground against Karnataka. Opener Devdutt Padikkal is back for the home side after two months. He missed out on a chunk of the white-ball matches due to illness.

Karnataka XI: Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, Koushik V, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose, S Sharath (wk), R Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, V Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa

Rajasthan XI: AA Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Aditya N, Ashok Menaria, KS Rathore, Karan Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, MJ Suthar, RR Singh, SV Joshi, KV Kothari

Baroda 10/0 (7) v Bengal

Baroda openers Jyotsnil and Pratyush Kumar are grinding it out against a probing Bengal seam attack. Mukesh Kumar, who was recently with the India T20I squad, is back to lead the new-ball attack. Pratyush is yet to open his account after 19 balls.

Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan)'s parents Mithoo Barooah and Parag Das are here to watch the Assam vs Mumbai #RanjiTrophy fixture.



Mithoo is a former international swimmer, while Parag, a former cricketer, has played 43 first-class and 32 List A games for Assam.@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/Ktzy7FfSZh — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) January 10, 2023

Steady start for Mumbai

Shayan texts: Three overs and 15 runs on the board for Mumbai. Both Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan have hit boundaries to keep Assam bowlers under pressure. Quite a few lbw appeals by Mukhtar Hussain and Hridip Deka, but umpires not interested.

A steady start so far by Mumbai.

Some train-spotting... Oh, the players were waiting for the train to pass because it comes as a distraction behind the sight screen.



Play was halted for those few seconds. pic.twitter.com/mb2VzBlcAa — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) January 10, 2023

8:35AM

Mumbai v Assam: Shayan pings from Guwahati - Assam has won the toss and has put Mumbai in to bat. Musheer Khan comes in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal and opens the innings with Prithvi Shaw. Musheer Khan opens the innings with Prithvi Shaw. Shaw hit a couple of boundaries off Mukhtar Hussain’s opening over to take the visiting team to 8-0.

Assam v Mumbai

Assam has opted to field in the inaugural FC match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. Shardul Thakur returns to the Mumbai Ranji XI for the first time since December 25, 2019.

Assam Playing XI: Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Gokul Sharma (c), Hridip Deka, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Roshan Alam, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Subham Mandal

Mumbai Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Armaan Jaffer, Prithvi Shaw, Mohit Avasthi, Musheer Khan, PY Pawar, Royston Dias, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian

8:00AM

Our correspondent Shayan Acharya will be in Guwahati to cover the Mumbai-Assam clash. While there is an India-Sri Lanka ODI happening in the same city at the Barsapara Crickert Stadium this afternoon, the Ranji Trophy fixture will mark the inaugural First Class game at the picturesque Amingaon Cricket Ground.

Amingaon Cricket Ground: A quaint, picturesque venue overlooking the mountains in Assam. | Photo Credit: SHAYAN ACHARYA

7:50AM

As we wait for the toss updates, here is a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers after four rounds of the Ranji Trophy season.

Top run-scorers

⦿ Dhruv Shorey (Delhi) - 602 runs in eight innings. HS: 252*.

Dhruv Shorey (Delhi) - 602 runs in eight innings. HS: 252*. ⦿ Prashant Chopra (Himachal Pradesh) - 520 runs in six innings. HS: 159.

Prashant Chopra (Himachal Pradesh) - 520 runs in six innings. HS: 159. ⦿ Priyank Panchal (Gujarat) - 512 runs in six innings. HS: 257*.

Priyank Panchal (Gujarat) - 512 runs in six innings. HS: 257*. ⦿ Taruwar Kohli (Mizoram)- 510 runs in seven innings. HS: 203.

Taruwar Kohli (Mizoram)- 510 runs in seven innings. HS: 203. ⦿ R Samarth (Karnataka) - 509 runs in six innings. HS: 140.

Top wicket-takers

⦿ Jalaj Saxena (Kerala) - 32 wickets in eight innings.

Jalaj Saxena (Kerala) - 32 wickets in eight innings. ⦿ Shams Mulani (Mumbai) - 30 wickets in eight innings.

Shams Mulani (Mumbai) - 30 wickets in eight innings. ⦿ Ajay Mandal (Chhattisgarh) - 28 wickets in eight innings.

Ajay Mandal (Chhattisgarh) - 28 wickets in eight innings. ⦿ Avesh Khan (Madhya Pradesh) - 27 wickets in eight innings.

Avesh Khan (Madhya Pradesh) - 27 wickets in eight innings. ⦿ RB Bishnoi Jr (Meghalaya) - 27 wickets in eight innings.

PREVIEW

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches are set to begin on Tuesday with crucial contests across all five groups. Here is the full schedule of the round and previews of some of the key games being covered by our correspondents from the respective venues.

Elite Group A: Bengal v Baroda preview

Elite Group B: Assam v Mumbai preview

Elite Group B: Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu preview

Elite Group B: Hyderabad v Saurashtra preview

Elite Group B: Delhi v Andhra Pradesh preview

Elite Group C: Kerala v Services preview

RANJI TROPHY ROUND 5 schedule Bengal v Baroda - Elite Group A, Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani - 8:30AM start (Hotstar) Haryana v Nagaland - Elite Group A, Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani - 9:30AM start Himachal Pradesh v Odisha - Elite Group A, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Amtar - 9:30AM start Uttar Pradesh v Uttarakhand - Elite Group A, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - 9:30AM start Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu - Elite Group B, MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, Pune - 9:30AM start Hyderabad v Saurashtra - Elite Group B, Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad - 9:30AM start Delhi v Andhra Pradesh - Elite Group B, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - 9:30AM start Assam v Mumbai - Elite Group B, Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati - 8:30AM start Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh - Elite Group C, Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur - 9:00AM start Goa v Puducherry - Elite Group C, Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim - 9:30AM start Kerala v Services - Elite Group C, St’Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground, Thumba - 9:30AM start Karnataka v Rajasthan - Elite Group C, Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bangalore - 9:30AM start Railways v Tripura - Elite Group D, Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat - 9:30AM start Madhya Pradesh v Gujarat - Elite Group D, Holkar Stadium, Indore - 9:30AM start (Hotstar) Chandigarh v Vidarbha - Elite Group D, Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh - 9:30AM start Punjab v Jammu & Kashmir - Elite Group D, IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA , Mohali - 9:30AM start (Hotstar) Sikkim v Arunachal Pradesh - Plate Group, SICA ground, Rangpo - 8:15AM start Meghalaya v Manipur - Plate Group, MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong - 8:30AM start Bihar v Mizoram - Plate Group, Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad - 9:30AM start

POINTS TABLE AHEAD OF GROUP 5