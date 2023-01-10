Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw slammed his second First Class double-century in its Ranji Trophy fifth-round match against Assam in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Shaw reached the mark off just 235 deliveries after Assam won the toss and opted to bowl at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, which is hosting its inaugural First Class match.

Shaw stormed to his century off just 107 deliveries before the Lunch break as he took on the bowlers with a flurry of boundaries. This is Shaw’s first century of the Ranji Trophy season and a first ton across formats since his record-breaking 134 against the same opposition in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October 2022.

Shaw and captain Ajinkya Rahane propelled Mumbai to 397 for two at the end of Day 1. Shaw remained unbeaten on 240 off 283 balls, with 33 fours and a six.

Shaw has had a lean run in the tournament so far, with just 160 runs from the previous seven innings for Mumbai. The 23-year-old has amassed over 3300 runs in his 41-match First Class career with 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.