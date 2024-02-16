MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Bihar loses three vs Bengal, Koushik, Vyshak strike early for Karnataka

Ranji Trophy Live Score: Catch all the scores and updates from Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy taking place in various grounds around the country on February 16, 2024.

Updated : Feb 16, 2024 10:12 IST

Team Sportstar
B. Indrajith of Tamil Nadu in batting action against Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
B. Indrajith of Tamil Nadu in batting action against Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

B. Indrajith of Tamil Nadu in batting action against Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of Round 7 Ranji Trophy matches taking place on February 16.

  • February 16, 2024 10:12
    Assam 13/3 in 7 overs

    Avasthi and Thakur clean up the Assam top-order. Hazarika and Ghadigaonkar return to the dugout. Mumbai firmly on top.

  • February 16, 2024 10:09
    Vidarbha 23/2 in 6.2 overs

    Atharva Taide is gone for 11. Two early jolts for Vidarbha. Sumit Kumar with the wicket for Haryana. 

  • February 16, 2024 10:08
    Bihar 20/3

    Bipin Saurabh is the third wicket to fall. Mukesh picks up the wicket. Bihar in deep trouble against Bengal.

  • February 16, 2024 10:06
    Chandigarh 8/2 in 5.1 overs

    Vyshak gets his first as Chandigarh loses two early wickets. Arslan Khan nicks one to the keeper for 8.

  • February 16, 2024 10:05
    HP 18/1 in 5.5 overs

    Pankaj Yadav with an early strike for Pondicherry. Ravi Thakur is castled for 11. 

  • February 16, 2024 10:01
    Assam 3/1 in 3.3 overs

    Parvej Musaraf is castled by Shardul Thakur for 2. Assam loses an early wicket against Mumbai.

  • February 16, 2024 10:00
    Andhra 8/1

    Basil Thampi picks up the first wicket. Revanth Reddy goes for a nine-ball duck. 

  • February 16, 2024 09:44
    Chandigarh 4/1 in 2.3 overs

    Koushik gets an early breakthrough. Shivam Bhambri edges to Nikin Jose for a nine-ball duck. 

  • February 16, 2024 09:43
    Vidarbha 5/1

    Veteran Faiz Fazal falls for 1. Aman Kumar picks up the wicket for Haryana.

  • February 16, 2024 09:36
    Jharkhand 9/1

    Khaleel Ahmed strikes early for Rajasthan. Md Nazim is bowled for 9. 

  • February 16, 2024 09:26
    TN vs Punjab - Playing XIs
  • February 16, 2024 09:25
    Kerala XI
  • February 16, 2024 09:21
    Bihar 1/1 vs Bengal

    Piyush Kumar Singh falls to Suraj Jaiswal in the second over of the match for 1(4).

  • February 16, 2024 09:18
    Mumbai Playing XI
  • February 16, 2024 09:15
    Andhra vs Kerala Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: A revamped Kerala takes on in-form Andhra

    A new look Kerala side under stand-in captain Sachin Baby will take on the in-form Andhra in the seventh round of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament at the Dr PVG Raju ACA sports Complex stadium here on Friday.

  • February 16, 2024 09:06
    TN vs Punjab preview

    Click on the image to read the full preview.

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Outright win over Punjab will seal quarterfinals berth for Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu secured just one point in its previous game against Karnataka in Chennai, which ended in a thrilling draw. An outright win for the hosts will seal its berth in the quarterfinals.

  • February 16, 2024 08:59
    Bengal gets a Mukesh Kumar boost vs Bihar!
  • February 16, 2024 08:58
    Tripura 1/1

    Early wicket for Railways and Yuvraj Singh against Tripura. Opener Babul Dey is dismissed for nought. 

  • February 16, 2024 08:56
    Toss update

    Jharkhand vs Rajasthan - Jharkhand Won the Toss & elected to bat

    Bengal vs Bihar - Bengal Won the Toss & elected to Field

    Chandigarh vs Karnataka - Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to Field

    Delhi vs Odisha - Odisha Won the Toss & elected to bat

    Andhra vs Kerala - Andhra Won the Toss & elected to bat

    Uttarakhand vs Baroda - Uttarakhand Won the Toss & elected to bat

    TN vs Punjab - Tamil Nadu Won the Toss & elected to bat

    Saurashtra vs Manipur - Manipur won the toss and elected to bat

    Vidarbha vs Haryana - Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat

    MP vs Jammu and Kashmir - MP won the toss and elected to bat

    Mumbai vs Assam - Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to Field

    Services vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra won the toss and opts to bat first 

    Goa vs Gujarat - Gujarat wins the toss and opts to field

    UP vs Chattisgarh - Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to bat

    Pondicherry vs HP - Pondicherry won the toss and opts to field

  • February 16, 2024 08:52
    Podicherry vs HP Preview

    Himachal Pradesh, on the cusp of being relegated to the Plate Group owing to a winless run, will be looking to end the jinx when it meets Pondicherry in the final round of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match at the Siechem Stadium on Friday.

    The Ankit Kalsi-led side, having lost four out of its six games, is floundering at the bottom of the group with four points. It will rely heavily on the services of veteran all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, who is the leading run-scorer (389) and second-highest wicket-taker (19) for his team this season. 

    - Sahil Mathur

    Read full preview by clicking on link below

    Ranji Trophy: Winless Himachal out to end the jinx in final league game against Pondicherry

    Himachal aims to avoid relegation, while Pondicherry seeks a victorious end to the Ranji Trophy season.

  • February 16, 2024 08:40
    Tripura vs Railways

    Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field.

    Railways XI: Adarsh Singh, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Ashutosh Sharma, HImanshu Sangwan, Mohammad Saif, Pratham Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Upendra Yadav (C), Yuvraj Singh

    Tripura XI: A K Sarkar, B B Debnath, Babul Dey, Bikram Kumar Das, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (C)

  • February 16, 2024 08:35
    Mumbai vs Assam Preview

    A Ranji Trophy title has eluded Mumbai since 2016. Over the last eight years, the team reached the final twice but failed to clear the last hurdle. This time around, the domestic giant has earned itself a ticket to the quarterfinals with its last Group B league game against Assam, beginning at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Friday, remaining.

    However, the team management is wary of complacency and does not want to think too far ahead. “It’s too early to talk (about winning the title). We have three hurdles to cross before we reach the final and lay our hands on the trophy,” said Shardul Thakur, an India international and one of the key members of Mumbai.

    - Shayan Acharya

    Read full preview by clicking on the image below

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai aims to continue winning run against Assam

    A Ranji Trophy title has eluded Mumbai since 2016. Over the last eight years, the team reached the final twice but failed to clear the last hurdle.

  • February 16, 2024 08:28
    Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy taking place around the country. Stay Tuned for the toss update and live scores. 

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Bihar loses three vs Bengal, Koushik, Vyshak strike early for Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ravindra Jadeja’s knock a punctuation in extemporised Bazball era
    Ayan Acharya
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 updates: Jadeja falls early; India 336/7 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Palmer returns to Man City as Chelsea’s star, Liverpool aim to tame Toney’s Brentford
    AFP
  5. Horner declares business as normal despite allegations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Bihar loses three vs Bengal, Koushik, Vyshak strike early for Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: I am always motivated to play Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare, says Shardul Thakur
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai aims to continue winning run against Assam
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ranji Trophy: Winless Himachal out to end the jinx in final league game against Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal aims to end season on positive note
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Bihar loses three vs Bengal, Koushik, Vyshak strike early for Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ravindra Jadeja’s knock a punctuation in extemporised Bazball era
    Ayan Acharya
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 updates: Jadeja falls early; India 336/7 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Palmer returns to Man City as Chelsea’s star, Liverpool aim to tame Toney’s Brentford
    AFP
  5. Horner declares business as normal despite allegations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment