Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 1 updates: Bihar loses three vs Bengal, Koushik, Vyshak strike early for Karnataka

- February 16, 2024 10:12Assam 13/3 in 7 overs
Avasthi and Thakur clean up the Assam top-order. Hazarika and Ghadigaonkar return to the dugout. Mumbai firmly on top.
- February 16, 2024 10:09Vidarbha 23/2 in 6.2 overs
Atharva Taide is gone for 11. Two early jolts for Vidarbha. Sumit Kumar with the wicket for Haryana.
- February 16, 2024 10:08Bihar 20/3
Bipin Saurabh is the third wicket to fall. Mukesh picks up the wicket. Bihar in deep trouble against Bengal.
- February 16, 2024 10:06Chandigarh 8/2 in 5.1 overs
Vyshak gets his first as Chandigarh loses two early wickets. Arslan Khan nicks one to the keeper for 8.
- February 16, 2024 10:05HP 18/1 in 5.5 overs
Pankaj Yadav with an early strike for Pondicherry. Ravi Thakur is castled for 11.
- February 16, 2024 10:01Assam 3/1 in 3.3 overs
Parvej Musaraf is castled by Shardul Thakur for 2. Assam loses an early wicket against Mumbai.
- February 16, 2024 10:00Andhra 8/1
Basil Thampi picks up the first wicket. Revanth Reddy goes for a nine-ball duck.
- February 16, 2024 09:44Chandigarh 4/1 in 2.3 overs
Koushik gets an early breakthrough. Shivam Bhambri edges to Nikin Jose for a nine-ball duck.
- February 16, 2024 09:43Vidarbha 5/1
Veteran Faiz Fazal falls for 1. Aman Kumar picks up the wicket for Haryana.
- February 16, 2024 09:36Jharkhand 9/1
Khaleel Ahmed strikes early for Rajasthan. Md Nazim is bowled for 9.
- February 16, 2024 09:26TN vs Punjab - Playing XIs
- February 16, 2024 09:25Kerala XI
- February 16, 2024 09:21Bihar 1/1 vs Bengal
Piyush Kumar Singh falls to Suraj Jaiswal in the second over of the match for 1(4).
- February 16, 2024 09:18Mumbai Playing XI
- February 16, 2024 09:15Andhra vs Kerala Preview
- February 16, 2024 09:06TN vs Punjab preview
- February 16, 2024 08:59Bengal gets a Mukesh Kumar boost vs Bihar!
- February 16, 2024 08:58Tripura 1/1
Early wicket for Railways and Yuvraj Singh against Tripura. Opener Babul Dey is dismissed for nought.
- February 16, 2024 08:56Toss update
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan - Jharkhand Won the Toss & elected to bat
Bengal vs Bihar - Bengal Won the Toss & elected to Field
Chandigarh vs Karnataka - Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to Field
Delhi vs Odisha - Odisha Won the Toss & elected to bat
Andhra vs Kerala - Andhra Won the Toss & elected to bat
Uttarakhand vs Baroda - Uttarakhand Won the Toss & elected to bat
TN vs Punjab - Tamil Nadu Won the Toss & elected to bat
Saurashtra vs Manipur - Manipur won the toss and elected to bat
Vidarbha vs Haryana - Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat
MP vs Jammu and Kashmir - MP won the toss and elected to bat
Mumbai vs Assam - Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to Field
Services vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra won the toss and opts to bat first
Goa vs Gujarat - Gujarat wins the toss and opts to field
UP vs Chattisgarh - Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to bat
Pondicherry vs HP - Pondicherry won the toss and opts to field
- February 16, 2024 08:52Podicherry vs HP Preview
Himachal Pradesh, on the cusp of being relegated to the Plate Group owing to a winless run, will be looking to end the jinx when it meets Pondicherry in the final round of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match at the Siechem Stadium on Friday.
The Ankit Kalsi-led side, having lost four out of its six games, is floundering at the bottom of the group with four points. It will rely heavily on the services of veteran all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, who is the leading run-scorer (389) and second-highest wicket-taker (19) for his team this season.
- Sahil Mathur
- February 16, 2024 08:40Tripura vs Railways
Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field.
Railways XI: Adarsh Singh, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Ashutosh Sharma, HImanshu Sangwan, Mohammad Saif, Pratham Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Upendra Yadav (C), Yuvraj Singh
Tripura XI: A K Sarkar, B B Debnath, Babul Dey, Bikram Kumar Das, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (C)
- February 16, 2024 08:35Mumbai vs Assam Preview
A Ranji Trophy title has eluded Mumbai since 2016. Over the last eight years, the team reached the final twice but failed to clear the last hurdle. This time around, the domestic giant has earned itself a ticket to the quarterfinals with its last Group B league game against Assam, beginning at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Friday, remaining.
However, the team management is wary of complacency and does not want to think too far ahead. “It’s too early to talk (about winning the title). We have three hurdles to cross before we reach the final and lay our hands on the trophy,” said Shardul Thakur, an India international and one of the key members of Mumbai.
- Shayan Acharya
- February 16, 2024 08:28Hello and Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy taking place around the country. Stay Tuned for the toss update and live scores.
