Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Outright win over Punjab will seal quarterfinals berth for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, with 22 points, is currently second in the points table - two behind Karnataka. An outright win for the hosts will seal its berth in the quarterfinals.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 18:01 IST , Salem - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu’s bowler Sai Kishore against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy cricket match
Tamil Nadu’s bowler Sai Kishore against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy cricket match | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s bowler Sai Kishore against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy cricket match | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu secured just one point in its previous game against Karnataka in Chennai, which ended in a thrilling draw. But R. Sai Kishore’s men came very close to pulling off an impressive chase of 355 in the fourth innings after conceding a 215-run lead.

The team will now look to use that momentum when it takes on Punjab in the crucial final Ranji Trophy league match (Elite Group C) starting at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground here on Friday.

TN, with 22 points, is currently second in the points table - two behind Karnataka. An outright win for the hosts will seal its berth in the quarterfinals.

 “The way we played in the last match and put fear into the opposition gives us confidence,” said Sai Kishore

.“Our bowlers have done well, taking 20 wickets in all games. Even the batters bounced back after the first-innings collapse and quickly corrected the mistakes. So I am happy with how we are performing,” he added.

If the southern side doesn’t get six points, it will have to depend on Gujarat and Railways - on 19 and 18 points, respectively - not getting more than three points in their last games

.Meanwhile, Punjab has only pride to play for after a 299-run defeat to Gujarat in the last game ended its chance of progressing.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka looks to seal quarterfinal berth against Chandigarh

“Our top-order hasn’t scored, and the bowling has been good only in patches. It has been a season where nothing clicked. The weather affected three of our matches, but even otherwise, we haven’t played well. We want to finish the season on a high with a win,” said Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh, whose side has only nine points from six games.

The SCF ground will be hosting its first-ever Ranji Trophy game, and the home team will look to make it a memorable one by sealing a place in the knockouts for the first time since 2016-17.

