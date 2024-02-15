MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abhay Sharma joins UP Warriorz as fielding coach ahead of WPL 2

The former Railways captain had coached the Delhi Ranji team in the previous domestic season.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 16:58 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Abhay Sharma during a fielding drill.
Abhay Sharma during a fielding drill. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Im_AbhaySharma
infoIcon

Abhay Sharma during a fielding drill. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Im_AbhaySharma

Abhay Sharma, formerly part of the Indian women’s cricket team support staff, has joined UP Warriorz as a fielding and wicketkeeping coach ahead of the WPL beginning on February 23.

The former Railways captain had coached the Delhi Ranji team in the previous domestic season. Sharma has also been the fielding coach for India A and India U-19.

READ: Ben Stokes, the dopamine hit Test cricket needed

England’s Jon Lewis is the head coach of UP Warriorz. “Abhay has joined the UP Warriorz training camp,” said a WPL source.

The 54-year-old played 89 First Class games between 1988 and 2003.

The team is training in Bengaluru. The first leg of the WPL will be played in Bengaluru before the caravan moves to Delhi for the second and final leg.

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abhay Sharma joins UP Warriorz as fielding coach ahead of WPL 2
    PTI
  2. UK club cricketer Rizwan gets lengthy ban for match-fixing attempts in Abu Dhabi T10 League
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India 321/5 vs England; Jadeja gets to his hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA All Stars 2023-24: West, East starters; reserves list, game format, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan makes international debut during India vs England third Test in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Abhay Sharma joins UP Warriorz as fielding coach ahead of WPL 2
    PTI
  2. WPL 2024: Beth Mooney to captain Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mandhana jumps two places to world no. 4 in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings
    PTI
  4. Was surprised at not being picked in WPL auction: Chamari
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: Michael Klinger joins Gujarat Giants as head coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abhay Sharma joins UP Warriorz as fielding coach ahead of WPL 2
    PTI
  2. UK club cricketer Rizwan gets lengthy ban for match-fixing attempts in Abu Dhabi T10 League
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India 321/5 vs England; Jadeja gets to his hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA All Stars 2023-24: West, East starters; reserves list, game format, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan makes international debut during India vs England third Test in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment