Abhay Sharma joins UP Warriorz as fielding coach ahead of WPL 2

Abhay Sharma, formerly part of the Indian women’s cricket team support staff, has joined UP Warriorz as a fielding and wicketkeeping coach ahead of the WPL beginning on February 23.
The former Railways captain had coached the Delhi Ranji team in the previous domestic season. Sharma has also been the fielding coach for India A and India U-19.
READ: Ben Stokes, the dopamine hit Test cricket needed
England’s Jon Lewis is the head coach of UP Warriorz. “Abhay has joined the UP Warriorz training camp,” said a WPL source.
The 54-year-old played 89 First Class games between 1988 and 2003.
The team is training in Bengaluru. The first leg of the WPL will be played in Bengaluru before the caravan moves to Delhi for the second and final leg.
